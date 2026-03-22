Dallas Pulse Stay Sharp, Defeat San Diego Mojo for Sixth Consecutive Win

Published on March 21, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas PULSE (14-5) continued to build momentum Saturday night, defeating the San Diego Mojo (7-10) in four sets (25-22, 25-17, 18-25, 25-17) at Comerica Center to extend their winning streak to six.

Dallas PULSE outside hitter Sofia Maldonado Diaz led all scorers with 19 points and 18 kills, while outside hitter Mimi Colyer added 18 points and 17 kills. Pin hitter Kaylee Cox finished with 18 points and 15 kills on a .387 clip, and 13 digs for a double-double, adding two assists and two blocks. In the middle, Tristin Savage recorded nine kills on a .692 clip with a block and a dig, while Layne Van Buskirk added six kills on .455 with two blocks and two digs. Opposite Malaya Jones and outside hitter Isabel Martin each contributed a kill, with Martin recording her first of the season. Setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson, reigning MLV Player of the Week, recorded her 15th double-double of the season with 57 assists and 16 digs, adding a block and three kills, as the PULSE surpassed the .300 mark for the eighth time this season.

For San Diego, Opposite Jovana Brakocevic led the way with 13 points, including 10 kills, three blocks, and three digs. Outside hitter Allison Jacobs added 11 points on nine kills with two blocks, three digs, and an assist. Outside hitter and former SMU Mustang Maya Tabron recorded seven kills, while outside hitter Grace Loberg and middle blocker Marin Grote added four and three kills, respectively. Setter Marlie Monserez notched a double-double with 27 assists and 15 digs, while middle blocker Taylor Sandbothe added a kill. San Diego finished with a .168 hitting percentage.

Dallas set the tone early in the opening frame, maintaining control despite a late San Diego push. The Mojo trimmed the deficit to 19-18, but the PULSE responded with a 3-0 run behind consecutive kills from Maldonado Diaz to regain separation. Van Buskirk delivered the final blow, sealing the set 25-22.

The second set followed a similar script until Dallas broke it open with a 9-3 run, fueled by an efficient offense. The PULSE stretched the lead to as many as eight and cruised to a 25-17 win.

San Diego opened the third set with a 9-3 run to seize momentum, but the PULSE answered with a 9-3 stretch of their own to tie the set at 12-12. The Mojo responded with a decisive 5-0 run to regain control and closed out the frame 25-18, securing their first set win against Dallas this season.

Dallas responded immediately in the fourth, jumping out to an 8-2 lead behind strong play at the net. Despite a brief Mojo push, the PULSE maintained separation and extended the lead to 20-13 before closing out the match 25-17 to secure their sixth straight win.

Dallas returns to Comerica Center on Thursday, March 26, at 7 p.m. CT to face the Atlanta Vibe. The match will stream on The Roku Channel.







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 21, 2026

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