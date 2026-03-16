Dallas Pulse Earns Third Consecutive Sweep with Win over Atlanta Vibe

Published on March 15, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas PULSE (12-5) swept the Atlanta Vibe (7-9) Sunday afternoon at Comerica Center (25-23, 25-22, 25-20). The victory marked Dallas' third consecutive sweep.

PULSE outside hitter Sofia Maldonado Diaz led all players with 21 points, recording 19 kills on a .429 clip while adding seven digs and a block. Outside hitter Mimi Colyer finished with 14 kills on 31 swings for a .355 hitting percentage. With the performance, Colyer moved into sole possession of the league lead in total points (299) and extended her lead atop Major League Volleyball in total kills (267). She also added an assist and 12 digs to secure her third career double-double. Middle blocker Layne Van Buskirk continued her strong play with 10 kills on a .571 clip, along with two blocks, two aces, and a dig. Pin hitter Kaylee Cox contributed four kills, nine digs, two assists, and a block. Middle blocker Tristin Savage totaled three kills, three blocks, and a dig. Setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson finished with 47 assists, five digs, two blocks, a kill, and an ace, while outside hitter Caroline Meuth added an ace.

Dallas hit .375 as a team while totaling 43 digs, 50 assists, nine blocks, and five aces.

Vibe opposite Aiko Jones led Atlanta with 15 kills, four digs, and a block. Middle blockers Phoebe Awoleye and Jackie Moore added seven and four kills, respectively, with Moore also posting two digs. Outside hitter Leah Edmond finished with five kills and two digs, while outside hitters Taylor Smith and Pia Timmer each recorded two kills. Middle blocker Ava Martin and opposite Anna Dixon each added one kill.

The Vibe hit .243 as a team, finishing with 33 digs, 35 assists, two blocks, and two aces.

Atlanta scored the opening point of the match before extending its lead to 2-1. A Maldonado Diaz kill tied the set, and Dallas soon took control behind a 7-3 run. The PULSE later built a five-point cushion and held off a late push from Atlanta to secure the opening set, 25-23.

The second frame featured multiple ties and lead changes. A Maldonado Diaz kill broke an 18-18 tie to give Dallas the lead for good, and she later closed the set, 25-22. Dallas hit .424 in the frame, with all hitters posting hitting percentages above .300.

Building off that momentum, the PULSE jumped out to an early advantage in the third set and never relinquished control. Dallas built its largest lead of the match at 20-14 before a Valentin-Anderson block gave the PULSE match point at 24-20. Atlanta challenged for a net touch, but the call was upheld, and Valentin-Anderson closed the match with an ace to finish the set, 25-20, and complete the sweep.

The PULSE will travel to Grand Rapids to face the Rise at Van Andel Arena on Wednesday, March 18, at 6 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the match on Victory+.







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 15, 2026

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