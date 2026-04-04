Dallas Pulse Stay Alive to Extend Winning Streak to Eight in Four-Set Thriller against Grand Rapids Rise

Published on April 3, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release









Dallas Pulse on game night

(Dallas Pulse) Dallas Pulse on game night(Dallas Pulse)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Dallas PULSE (16-5) pulled out a four-set win (22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 26-24) over the Grand Rapids Rise (7-13) at Van Andel Arena on Friday night, extending its winning streak to eight matches.

Dallas PULSE outside hitter Mimi Colyer led all scorers with 23 points on 18 kills (.298), four blocks, and an ace, marking her 400th career point. Outside hitter Sofia Maldonado Diaz followed with 21 points on 18 kills, adding six digs, two aces, and a block. Pin hitter Kaylee Cox contributed nine kills and a block, while middle blocker Karson Bacon recorded a season-high nine points on five kills and four blocks. Middle blockers Kaitlyn Hord and Tristin Savage added a kill apiece, with Savage totaling two blocks. Opposite Kelsie Payne finished with a kill and a block. Setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson notched her 17th double-double of the season with 43 assists and 14 digs, while also adding four kills and a block.

Grand Rapids outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine led the Rise with 15 kills and 13 digs for a double-double. Opposite Elizabet Inneh totaled 14 points on 12 kills, a block, and an ace. Outside hitter Allison Mayfield and middle blocker Alyssa Jensen recorded 11 and five kills, respectively. Middle blocker Berkeley Oblad finished with eight kills on a .429 hitting efficiency, while setter Camryn Turner posted 44 assists, 11 digs, two blocks, and two kills.

The first set saw Grand Rapids take control early, building a 13-8 lead behind strong service pressure. The Rise held Dallas to a .108 hitting efficiency and limited all PULSE pin hitters to .100 or below. Inneh (.500) and Briggs-Romine (1.000) combined for nine kills, powering Grand Rapids to a 25-22 opening-set win.

In the second frame, Dallas jumped out to an early lead before the Rise tied the set three times. The PULSE regained control and closed on top, 25-22, to even the match at one set apiece.

The Rise came out swinging in the third set and maintained the lead up until the media break, where they led 16-13. A 5-2 PULSE run tied the set. Two kills from Colyer and Payne kept Dallas within striking distance, putting outside hitter Caroline Meuth behind the service line. A Payne block and two Rise errors evened the score at 18-18. In an effort to stop the run, Grand Rapids called a timeout, but Meuth responded with an ace out of the break before Briggs-Romine answered with a kill to tie it again at 19-19. The set was tied four more times down the stretch. At 23-23, back-to-back Rise errors handed Dallas the 25-23 set win.

The PULSE battled out of an early deficit in the final frame, trailing by no more than three points before leveling the set at 10-10. Despite multiple ties, Dallas edged ahead, 23-20. A 3-0 Rise run evened the score at 23-23. Cox and Jensen traded kills to tie it again at 24-24. From there, consecutive kills from Maldonado Diaz and Valentin-Anderson sealed the 26-24 victory, extending the PULSE winning streak to eight.

Dallas continues its road stretch against the San Diego Mojo at Viejas Arena on Sunday, April 5, at 7 p.m. CT. The match will stream on The Roku Channel.

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Major League Volleyball Stories from April 3, 2026

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