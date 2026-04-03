Atlanta Vibe Take on Orlando Valkyries in Downtown Atlanta Saturday
Published on April 3, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)
Atlanta Vibe News Release
The Atlanta Vibe will host the Orlando Valkyries for the second of two matches this week in Downtown Atlanta at the Georgia State Convocation Center Saturday, April 4 at 6 PM ET.
The Vibe (8-11) and Valkyries (9-11) have several familiarities. Atlanta Outside Hitter Leah Edmond and Orlando Middle Blocker Kaz Brown were college teammates at Kentucky. Atlanta Opposite Hitter Aiko Jones and Orlando Outside Hitter Charitie Luper were college teammates at Louisville. Atlanta Libero Elli McKissock played for the Valkyries during the 2025 MLV season.
Where: Georgia State Convocation Center
455 Capitol Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
When: Saturday, April 4 at 6 PM ET
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