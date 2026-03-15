Atlanta Vibe Fall 0-3 at Dallas Pulse

Published on March 15, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







The Atlanta Vibe fell 0-3 on the road Sunday at the Dallas Pulse.

Dallas opened the match with a tight 25-23 set margin to make it 1-0.

The Pulse extended the lead to 2-0 in the second set with a 25-22 victory.

Dallas closed out the win, 25-20, in the third and final set.

Opposite Hitter Aiko Jones led Atlanta's offense with 15 kills, four digs and one block.

Setter Averi Carlson, who is from Lucas, Texas, added 29 assists and seven digs.

Atlanta returns home for the team's next match against the Orlando Valkyries on Thursday, March 19 at 7 pm ET.







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 15, 2026

Atlanta Vibe Fall 0-3 at Dallas Pulse - Atlanta Vibe

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