Atlanta Vibe Travel to Face Dallas Sunday

Published on March 14, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







The Atlanta Vibe are back on the road Sunday, March 15 to face the Dallas Pulse.

Atlanta is coming off a 1-3 loss against the Grand Rapids Rise on March 13 and the Pulse lead the season series, 2-0, with the Vibe to this point.

The Vibe (7-8) and Pulse (11-5) share several familiarities. Atlanta rookie Averi Carlson and Dallas' Celia Cullen both played Setter for the SMU Mustangs. Atlanta Setter Shannon Shields and Dallas Outside Hitter Geli Cyr were teammates at Arizona State University in 2021 and 2022.

The Vibe meet the Pulse Sunday at 4 PM ET. The match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.







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