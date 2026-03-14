Dallas Pulse Stay Perfect against Columbus Fury with Third Sweep

Published on March 14, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas PULSE (11-5) delivered a sweep (25-17, 25-19, 26-24) over the Columbus Fury (3-13) at Comerica Center on Friday night. With the win, the PULSE improved to 3-0 in the season series, marking their third consecutive sweep of the Fury this season.

PULSE outside hitter Sofia Maldonado Diaz led all players with 15 kills on a .312 clip, totaling 17 points while adding four digs and two blocks. Middle blocker Layne Van Buskirk posted 13 kills on 18 swings, hitting .611, and finished with 14 points, two digs, and a block. Outside hitter Mimi Colyer recorded 10 kills and 12 points along with six digs, two assists, and a block. Middle blocker Tristin Savage totaled five kills on nine swings while adding a block and an ace. Pin hitter Kaylee Cox contributed three kills, 12 digs, two assists, an ace, and a block. Setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson notched her 13th double-double of the season with 38 assists and 10 digs, along with a block and an ace.

Dallas hit .306 as a team while totaling 46 digs, 45 assists, seven blocks, and four aces.

Fury outside hitter Akasha Anderson led Columbus with 11 kills and six digs, while outside hitter Raina Terry followed with seven kills. Middle blocker Regan Pittman-Nelson and outside hitter Megan Lush recorded six and five kills, respectively. Outside hitter Jaelyn Hodge logged five kills. Setter Audrey Pak added two kills, and middle blocker Abby Walker finished with one.

Columbus hit .202 as a team, finishing with 46 digs, 37 assists, four blocks, and one ace.

Columbus opened the first set with a 3-1 lead before a Van Buskirk kill sparked a PULSE response. With Cox behind the service line, Dallas used a 5-0 run to build a 16-13 advantage at the media break. The Fury briefly closed the gap to 17-15 following a successful challenge, but Dallas responded with an 8-2 run to close the set, 25-17.

Dallas controlled much of the second set before Columbus evened the score at 19-19. The PULSE responded with a decisive 6-0 run to claim the frame, 25-19, hitting .441 in the set - their most efficient stretch of the night.

The final set proved to be the tightest of the match. A Pittman-Nelson kill and two Dallas errors gave Columbus its first lead since the opening frame at 17-16. Colyer quickly tied the score before a Valentin-Anderson ace put Dallas back in front. Columbus regained a 20-18 advantage behind kills from Hodge and Anderson, but the PULSE chipped away and evened the set at 22-22. After two more ties, Maldonado Diaz delivered a kill to knot the score at 24-24, and a Valentin-Anderson block gave Dallas match point. The PULSE challenged a block touch on a Colyer attack, which was overturned to seal the sweep.

Dallas will look to extend their home winning streak on Sunday, March 15, when they host the Atlanta Vibe at 3 p.m. CT at Comerica Center. The match will be streamed live on Victory+.







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 14, 2026

Dallas Pulse Stay Perfect against Columbus Fury with Third Sweep - Dallas Pulse

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.