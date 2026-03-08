Dallas Pulse Reclaims Edge in Season Series with Sweep over Orlando Valkyries

Published on March 7, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Orlando, Fla. - The Dallas PULSE (10-5) earned a three-set sweep (25-23, 28-26, 25-19) over the Orlando Valkyries (8-8) at Addition Financial Arena on Saturday night. The PULSE leads the season series, 2-1.

Dallas PULSE outside hitters Mimi Colyer and Sofia Maldonado Diaz led the offensive effort. Colyer paced all players with 18 kills on a .400 clip while adding a block and three digs. Maldonado Diaz followed with 17 kills, five digs, and three blocks. Middle blocker Layne Van Buskirk recorded six kills on a season-high .750 hitting percentage and contributed four digs and four blocks. Pin hitter Kaylee Cox chipped in four kills and 13 digs. Middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord finished with two kills on four swings, along with three digs and two blocks. Setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson registered her 12th double-double of the season with 42 assists and 10 digs.

As a team, Dallas hit .317 while totaling 50 digs, 44 assists, 11 blocks, and two aces.

For the Orlando Valkyries, middle blockers Kaz Brown and Natalie Foster, along with outside hitter Charitie Luper, each recorded seven kills. Luper also tallied 10 digs. Outside hitter Courtney Schwan added six kills, while opposite Naya Shime finished with four. Outside hitter Lindsey Vander Weide contributed one kill.

Orlando hit .152 as a team, finishing with 41 digs, 31 assists, five blocks, and three aces.

Dallas jumped out to an early lead in the opening set and maintained a narrow two-to-three-point cushion for much of the frame. Orlando briefly evened the score at 18-18 following three consecutive PULSE errors and an ace, but Hord responded with a key block to regain the sideout. The Valkyries remained within striking distance before Dallas closed out the set, 25-23.

The second set featured early lead changes before two consecutive kills from Maldonado Diaz, followed by a Valkyries error, tied the score at 15-15. The teams traded points in a tightly contested stretch that featured eight additional ties before Van Buskirk delivered a pivotal block and Maldonado Diaz followed with the set-clinching kill to give Dallas a 28-26 win. The PULSE recorded seven of their 11 blocks in the set.

Dallas controlled much of the set, though Orlando kept the score close. Schwan's kill trimmed the deficit to one, 15-14, before a Valkyries service error ignited a 10-5 PULSE run to secure the sweep.

The PULSE returns to Comerica Center on Friday, March 13, to face the Columbus Fury at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the match on Victory+ and YouTube.







