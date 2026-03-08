Rise Stuff Supernovas at the Net in 3-1 Win

Published on March 7, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise middle blocker Leah Meyer (left) and opposite hitter Elizabet Inneh

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The first meeting between the Grand Rapids Rise and Omaha Supernovas since the Feb. 13 trade that sent shockwaves through the volleyball world brought an added layer of intrigue Saturday night inside Van Andel Arena.

Rise libero Morgan Hentz squared off against her former Omaha teammates, while Supernovas libero Elena Oglivie returned to face the franchise where she was drafted and played her first 37 matches as a professional.

In front of a lively home crowd of 3,708 fans in Grand Rapids, Hentz and the Rise came away with 3-1 win Saturday night by set scores of 25-17, 27-29, 25-22, 25-14. The Rise ended a six-match all-time losing streak against Omaha while extending the Supernovas' current losing streak to six.

Grand Rapids outblocked Omaha, 15-3, and held the Supernovas to a .158 hitting percentage - their second-lowest mark of the season. The Rise by comparison hit .301, marking just the second time this season they have eclipsed the .300 mark.

The Rise's net-front presence dictated the opening set. Grand Rapids recorded a season-high seven blocks in the frame, holding Omaha to a .020 hitting percentage while the Supernovas failed to register a block. Leah Meyer's third rejection of the set gave the Rise an 18-10 lead, and 5-foot-8 setter Camryn Turner later added the seventh block to extend the advantage to 20-13. Meyer also powered the first-set offense with four kills on six swings (.667).

Turner finished the match with 46 assists, a team-high 16 digs, and two blocks.

Grand Rapids won its second straight opening set, 25-17, and just its fourth opening frame in the 11 all-time meetings against Omaha.

The intensity ramped up in a tightly contested second set. The Rise briefly built a three-point cushion at 22-19, but Omaha answered with a 3-0 run to even the score. Middle blocker Alyssa Jensen pushed Grand Rapids to set point at 25-24 with her 96th career block, setting a new Rise franchise record by surpassing Marin Grote, who recorded 95 blocks in two seasons (2024-25).

The Supernovas fought off three set points before evening the match at 1-1, with Brooke Nuneviller delivering her second kill of the night to secure the 29-27 set victory.

Rise team captain Carli Snyder opened the third set with her second ace of the match and added six kills on 10 swings (.600) in the frame. Grand Rapids hit a season-best .484 in the set, also getting contributions from Elizabet Inneh (three kills, .750), Jensen (two kills, .667) and rookie Candela Alonso-Corcelles (one kill, .500), all hitting above .500. An Omaha serving error sealed the set, 25-22, for the Rise.

Grand Rapids closed out the match with another strong offensive showing in the fourth set, finishing with 16 kills, two errors on 36 swings (.389), along with four blocks and 23 digs. Paige Briggs-Romine recorded five kills and three digs in the final frame to secure her seventh straight double-double finishing with 14 kills, 11 digs and three blocks.

In the 43rd all-time set played against Omaha, the Rise closed out the match with a 25-14 win - their largest set margin of victory ever against the Supernovas.

Notes

Oglivie finished with a match-high 21 digs for Omaha. Hentz had 15 digs and five assists.

Five Rise players finished with double-double digs: Turner (16), Inneh (16), Hentz (15), Snyder (14), and Briggs-Romine (11).

Snyder and Briggs-Romine each scored a team-high 17 points, while Inneh added 15 points on 14 kills and an ace.

The Rise now face a quick turnaround with a road match Sunday evening against the league-leading Ignite Indy (12-2 overall). It marks the first home-and-away back-to-back in franchise history. Grand Rapids previously played consecutive home matches against the San Diego Mojo on May 4-5, 2024.

GR 25 27 25 25 - 3

OMA 17 29 22 14 - 1

Team Leaders

GR: Kills - Elizabet Inneh 14, Paige Briggs-Romine 14, Carli Snyder 13; Assists - Camryn Turner 46, Morgan Hentz 5, Alyssa Jensen 2; Aces - Snyder 2, Inneh 1; Blocks - Leah Meyer 4, Jensen 3, Briggs-Romine 3; Digs - Turner 16, Inneh 16, Hentz 15, Snyder 14, Briggs-Romine 11.

OMA: Kills - Sarah Parsons 15, Reagan Cooper 12, Emily Londot 9; Assists - Brooke Mosher 34, Sydney Hilley 12; Aces - Londot 1; Blocks - Cooper 2, Kiara Reinhardt 1; Digs - Elena Oglivie 21, Parsons 19.

A - 3,708

Record / Next Match

Grand Rapids: 5-9 / Sun., March 8 at Indy Ignite, 6 p.m.

Omaha: 7-9 / Tues., March 10 at Columbus Fury, 7 p.m. EDT

