Tabron Posts Career Night But Mojo Fall to Vibe in Four Sets

Published on March 7, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego, CA - The San Diego Mojo fell to the Atlanta Vibe in four sets, 25-21, 17-25, 25-19, 25-23, Saturday night inside Viejas Arena, snapping San Diego's four-match home winning streak. The Mojo moved to 7-8 on the season, while Atlanta evened its record at 7-7.

Outside hitter Maya Tabron delivered a career performance with 23 points and 22 kills, adding 14 digs for her second straight double-double and fourth of the season.

Setter Marlie Monserez recorded her 12th double-double of the season with 51 assists and 19 digs, leaving her one shy of the Mojo single-season and career records for double-doubles.

Middle blocker Marin Grote added 14 points with 12 kills on 22 swings for a .550 hitting percentage, while contributing two blocks, one dig and one assist. Opposite Jovana Brakoèević also reached double figures in points with 11 kills and seven digs.

Defensively, outside hitter Grace Loberg recorded a career-high and match-high 23 digs, while libero Shara Venegasadded 20 digs. It marked Venegas' fifth 20-dig performance of the season, the most in a single season in Mojo history. Venegas now sits four digs shy of 1,000 career digs in Major League Volleyball, seeking to become just the second player in league history to reach 1,000 career digs and the first to do so with a single team. It also marked just the second match in franchise history with two Mojo players recording 20 or more digs.

As a team, San Diego totaled 92 digs, the fifth-most in franchise history, while its 64 assists tied for the sixth-most.

Atlanta opened the match strong in the first set, trading points early before pulling ahead 16-11 at the technical timeout. San Diego chipped away with kills from Tabron, Grote and Brakoèević to cut the deficit to 21-19, but the Vibe closed out the set 25-21.

The Mojo responded in the second set after falling behind 4-1. Tabron's kills and a Monserez ace tied the score at 10-10, and the teams' traded points through 13-12. San Diego then surged, with back-to-back kills from Tabron, a block from Grote, and a Brakoèević kill giving the Mojo a 15-14 lead. Monserez won a joust to extend the lead to two at the technical timeout. The Mojo kept the momentum, opening a five-point run that included three consecutive kills from Brakoèević, and closed the set 25-17 to even the match.

In the third set, Atlanta jumped out to an early lead, pushing in front 7-2 and extending the margin to nine points at the technical timeout. Despite late kills from Tabron and Loberg, the Vibe maintained control and closed the set 25-19.

The fourth set remained tightly contested. San Diego briefly reclaimed the lead at 20-19 on Tabron's 20th kill, with both teams trading points through 23-23. Grote and Tabron combined for two more kills to tie the score 23-23, but Atlanta scored the final two points to take the set 25-23 and secure the match.

The Mojo now head out on the road for back-to-back matches beginning Saturday, March 14, against the Orlando Valkyries at Addition Financial Arena. First serve is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT. San Diego will then face the Dallas Pulse on Saturday, March 21, before returning home Wednesday, March 25, to host the Omaha Supernovas at Viejas Arena. Tickets are available at LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact tickets@letsgomojo.com or call 619-984-6656 (MOJO).

