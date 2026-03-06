San Diego Mojo , San Diego Unified Schools Announce Special Educators Night at Viejas Arena

Published on March 6, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo is proud to partner with the San Diego Unified School District for a Special Educators Night on March 25, 2026 at 7 p.m. at Viejas Arena, celebrating the district's outstanding teachers, classified employees, and volunteers.

As part of the festivities at the match involving the Mojo and the Omaha Supernovas, the San Diego Mojo spotlight San Diego Unified's Teachers of the Year, Classified Employees of the Year, and Volunteers of the Year during an on-court recognition ceremony. Honorees are receiving complimentary tickets to the match, with additional special ticket offers available to all district educators and staff. Tickets are available at: https://www.gofevo.com/event/sdunified0325.

"This partnership is a powerful example of what happens when education and professional athletics come together to uplift our community," said Scott Giusti, Director of Physical Education, Health and Athletics, San Diego Unified School District. "Our educators dedicate their lives to inspiring students both in the classroom and through extracurricular activities like volleyball. We are grateful to the San Diego Mojo for celebrating their impact and for supporting our district's ongoing commitment to excellence."

The San Diego Mojo compete in Major League Volleyball and feature elite athletes from around the world. As San Diego's professional women's volleyball team, the Mojo are committed to empowering young athletes and strengthening community connections throughout the region.

"We are honored to celebrate the incredible educators of San Diego Unified," said Alisha Childress, Head Coach, San Diego Mojo. "As a coach, I see firsthand how mentorship changes lives. Teachers and school staff are coaches in their own right, they are guiding, motivating, and shaping the next generation. We're excited to welcome them to Viejas Arena for a night that's all about recognizing their dedication."

San Diego Unified serves more than 95,000 students and offers robust athletic programming, including competitive volleyball teams across its middle and high schools. Student-athletes not only develop skills on the court but also build leadership, teamwork, and perseverance, values shared by the Mojo organization.

As part of the March 25 celebration:

Free tickets will be provided to the District's Teacher of the Year, Classified Employee of the Year, and Volunteer of the Year. Honorees will also be recognized on court during the match.

Members of a San Diego Unified school volleyball team will serve as ceremonial ball crew and court ambassadors, supporting game operations and representing the district.

San Diego Unified educators will have access to a season-long ticket discount to enjoy additional Mojo matches throughout the year.

The partnership will also support San Diego Unified's Literacy Program, highlighting the shared commitment to student success both on and off the court.

The Special Educators Night reflects a shared mission between San Diego Unified and the San Diego Mojo: to empower students, celebrate excellence, and strengthen the San Diego community.

For tickets and additional information, visit: https://www.gofevo.com/event/sdunified0325.







