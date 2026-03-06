Showing up Where Columbus Creates

On any given night in downtown Columbus, the stage lights rise and performers step forward - not unlike the moment the arena lights dim and the Columbus Fury take the court. There is anticipation, vulnerability and trust in the work that led to that moment.

For the Fury, those parallels are exactly why showing up for the city's arts and culture community matters.

Over the past three years, players and staff have found themselves in seats across the city experiencing live theater, music, dance, and museums. And not necessarily as invited guests, but as members of the Columbus community eager to understand the creative heartbeat of their new home.

"If we want to truly be part of Columbus, we have to engage with the institutions and people who shape its identity," said David Paitson, Ed.D, Columbus Fury CEO. "The arts community tells the story of this city, its creativity, its diversity and its passion. Supporting and learning from those organizations helps our players and our staff develop a deeper connection to the community we represent."

From evenings spent attending performances at Short North Stage and Shadowbox Live to experiencing the power and precision of the Columbus Symphony and BalletMet, the Fury have made a deliberate effort to immerse themselves in the city's cultural fabric. In those spaces, they've seen something familiar: preparation that goes unseen, teamwork that makes excellence possible, and the courage to perform.

"There's definitely similarities when it comes to the dedication of time to practice," Columbus Fury middle blocker Rachel Gomez said. "I think it's a lot of balance and all that hard work you put in, to have that confidence to just go out and do what you already know. At the end of the day it's just about going out there, being confident and knowing that you can do your job and you can do it at the highest level."

Recently a group of Fury players, including Gomez, got to experience a behind the scenes look at BalletMet and the work that leads up to a performance. As the Fury players interacted with the professional dancers, BalletMet Executive Director Sue Porter took notice of the common traits shared by both.

"One of the very interesting things about being either an elite professional dancer or an elite volleyball professional is how hard they have to work to get and maintain that status," Porter said. "Our dancers take class for an hour and a half just to get ready for the rest of their day, and then they rehearse for six hours. Similarly, I know that elite volleyball players do an incredible amount of training to be able to perform at these levels."

The connection extends beyond performance halls. Fury players and staff have also toured institutions like Center of Science and Industry (COSI) and the Columbus Museum of Art, walking the same exhibit floors as families, students, and lifelong learners.

Last season the entire Fury roster attended the Opening Night of West Side Story, which was a collaborative effort led by the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) and included BalletMet and the Columbus Symphony.

These visits aren't appearances. They're opportunities to listen. For a team still writing its story in Columbus, understanding the institutions that have long shaped the city is part of building something authentic.

"It's always good to support the community and it's not just about Fury players getting out there and trying to get more people to know who we are," Gomez added. "It's also about showing that the Fury is supporting all the other awesome things that are happening here in Columbus. I'm not from Columbus, so I didn't know how big the art community was here - and I love going to plays, ballets and the symphonies. When I'm overseas or traveling, my husband and I go see shows like this because we really enjoy it."

That support goes both ways. Artists, performers, and cultural leaders have welcomed the Fury not just as observers, but as partners in celebrating what makes Columbus unique.

"It is so exciting that Columbus is the home of world class dancers and world class volleyball players. How amazing is that for our community? We have dancers from all over the world that come and make Columbus the place where they both work and live. It says a lot about our community itself, that we have organizations like the Fury and BalletMet that can attract this top talent into our community," Porter said.

There is a shared understanding that what makes Columbus special is its vibrant community - a city where sports, arts, and culture don't exist separately, but together shape the energy, identity, and pride of the people who call it home.

"To make Columbus a great community, we need it all. And we deserve to have it all," Porter added. "We deserve to have the world class athletes that we can go and see and support, and those athletes include dancers. It should never be either or. It only brings more to the community to have both types of organizations. We can have a community where people recognize both are great and they can't miss either one."

In many ways, the relationship reflects a shared mission. Both artists and athletes seek to create moments that resonate. Both understand the responsibility and privilege of performing in front of their community.

And both know that showing up matters.

Every time the Fury step into a theater, a museum, or a performance hall, they aren't just supporting the arts. They're becoming part of the story Columbus is telling about itself. And when the Fury take the court, they carry that story with them.

Because investing in arts and culture is investing in Columbus.

The Columbus Fury will celebrate the local arts and culture community at Arts & Culture Night on Tuesday, March 10th at Nationwide Aren a when the Columbus Fury hosts the Omaha Supernovas at 7 p.m. Arrive at 6 p.m. for the pregame Artistic Block Party featuring 20 local organizations including the Columbus Symphony, Opera Columbus, BalletMet and Columbus Association for the Performing Arts. To purchase tickets for Arts & Culture Night, click here, email columbusfury@columbusfury.com or call 614-380-FURY (3879).







