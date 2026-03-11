Fury Drop Tuesday Match to Omaha

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury lost to the Omaha Supernovas in straight sets, 25-22, 25-16, 25-17, on Tuesday at Nationwide Arena.

"Congratulations to Omaha. A really well-played game again, another tough defeat for us at home. We're still trying to figure it out," head coach Angel Perez said. "Things just didn't go our way. I thought they really put a lot of pressure to us with their serve, and our reception was just not up to par for us to compete at a high level. I think everything started from there and everything kind of crumbled along for us without good reception."

It was an unusually quiet night for Raina Terry, as she finished with six kills to share the team lead with Regan Pittman-Nelson in the match. Megan Lush, Abby Walker and Akasha Anderson each added four kills.

Both setters contributed to the match, as Ashley Evans finished with 13 assists and Audrey Pak had 12 assists.

The first set opened with Columbus showing early energy, as Pittman-Nelson recorded the Fury's first point with a kill and Terry also got a kill from helped keep Columbus within one early. Omaha held an 8-6 lead at the first media timeout, but the Fury continued to apply pressure. A service ace from Walker and an Omaha attack error kept the teams close. Later kills from Terry and Anderson, combined with another Omaha error, gave the Fury a 16-15 lead heading into the second media timeout.

Pittman-Nelson got an ace, and Walker followed with a kill to push the Fury's lead to 19-17. Omaha answered with a late run, and even though Walker had two blocks and Terry added another kill, the Supernovas took the set 25-22.

Columbus started the second set strong, taking a 3-0 lead with kills from Lush and Pittman-Nelson, plus an Omaha attack error. Jaelyn Hodge added a block to keep the Fury ahead, but the Supernovas responded with a 4-0 run to take control.

Pittman-Nelson stopped Omaha's run with a kill and a block, but Omaha kept their momentum and led 8-6 at the first media timeout. The Supernovas pulled further ahead with another run, leading 16-10 at the next timeout. Columbus got points from Pittman-Nelson, Kashauna Williams, and Lush, but Omaha closed the set with a 3-0 run to win 25-16.

The Fury grabbed some early momentum in the third set by winning a challenge and then getting a block from Anderson. Walker's kill kept Columbus close and kills from Terry and Lush tied the score at 6-6. Omaha led 8-6 at the first media timeout, and a Pittman-Nelson kill kept the Fury in it. But the Supernovas went on another run, forcing a Fury timeout at 11-7.

Anderson scored several kills as Columbus tried to rally, but Omaha stayed in control and led 16-11 at the second media timeout. Lush had a late block, and Pittman-Nelson and Anderson added more kills, but the Supernovas finished the match with a 25-17 win.

The Fury travel to Dallas to play the Pulse on Friday, March 13, at 8 p.m. EST with the match broadcast on Victory+. Fans can access the content by downloading the Victory+ app from their smartphone or smart TV, or by visiting victoryplus.com.







