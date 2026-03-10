Rise in Atlanta Friday After Splitting Sweeps Earlier this Season

Published on March 10, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Grand Rapids Rise libero Morgan Hentz lays out

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Rise libero Morgan Hentz lays out(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

This Week's Match

RISE (5-10) at Atlanta Vibe (7-7) // Fri., March 13 // 7 p.m. // Gas South Arena

Watch: MLV YouTube Channel at 7 p.m.

Season Series: 1-1 Overall, 0-1 Away. Third of four meetings overall, second of two at Gas South Arena

All-Time Regular Season Series: 4-6 Overall, 2-3 Away

Noteworthy: The Rise and Vibe meet for the third time this season after the teams traded home sweeps in the first two matchups. Atlanta took the opener on Jan. 11 by set scores of 29-27, 25-23, 25-14. Grand Rapids answered with a 3-0 win on Feb. 14 in Morgan Hentz's Rise debut following the Feb. 13 trade, winning by sets of 25-12, 28-26, 25-22. The 25-12 first-set win marked the largest set-margin victory in franchise history.

Whiplash Weekend: The Rise played two high-profile matches last weekend in less than 22 hours. On Saturday, they faced the Omaha Supernovas for the first time since a Feb. 13 trade that sent libero Hentz to Grand Rapids. Hentz squared off against her former teammates, while Omaha's Elena Oglivie returned to play against the franchise where she played her first 37 pro matches. In front of 3,708 fans at Van Andel Arena, the Rise won 3-1 (25-17, 27-29, 25-22, 25-14), snapping a six-match losing streak to Omaha that dated back to May 12, 2024, and extending the Supernovas' current losing skid to six.

On short rest, Grand Rapids then traveled to face the league-leading Indy Ignite on Sunday. The Rise took the opening set but fell 3-1 (23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-20), ending their two-match winning streak and dropping to 5-10 overall (2-6 on the road). Indy extended its win streak to seven and improved to 13-2 overall.

First Start for Alonso-Corcelles: Rookie outside hitter Candela Alonso-Corcelles made her first professional start at opposite hitter on Sunday in Indy, opening the match with a kill for the game's first point. She finished with a season-high seven kills, two aces, two blocks, and a team-high 12 digs. A Madrid, Spain, native, Alonso-Corcelles starred at Indiana University and was selected 11th overall in the second round of the 2025 MLV Draft by the Rise.

Block Century Mark: With two blocks on Sunday, middle blocker Alyssa Jensen became the first player to record 100 career blocks in a Rise uniform. She also added a season-high seven kills (.211) and three digs against the Ignite. The all-time Rise leaderboard for blocks:

Alyssa Jensen (2024-26), 100 in 44 matches.

Marin Grote (2024-25), 95 in 44 matches.

Ali Bastianelli (2025), 89 in 28 matches.

Images from this story







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.