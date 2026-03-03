Hentz Honored as MLV Player of the Week

March 3, 2026

Grand Rapids Rise libero Morgan Hentz

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Rise libero Morgan Hentz has been named the Major League Volleyball Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

Hentz totaled 45 digs across two matches last week, averaging 6.4 digs per set. She led the Rise with 20 digs in a 3-0 loss Thursday to the San Diego Mojo, as Grand Rapids recorded 76 digs - the most ever in a three-set match in MLV history. On Sunday in Orlando, Hentz posted a season-high 25 digs in a 3-1 road victory. Her 25 digs rank as the second-most in a four-set match in Rise history and fifth-most overall in franchise history. She also added seven assists over the two matches.

The Rise acquired Hentz in a Feb. 13 trade with the Omaha Supernovas in exchange for Elena Oglivie and a 2026 first-round draft pick.

Hentz leads the MLV with 220 digs this season.

The honor marks the second MLV Player of the Week award of Hentz's career and the seventh in franchise history for the Rise. She previously earned the award last season with the Atlanta Vibe. Hentz is one of two liberos - alongside San Diego's Shara Venegas - to ever receive the league's weekly honor, presented by Franklin Sports.

The Rise return to action Saturday, March 7, hosting Hentz's former team, the Omaha Supernovas. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

