Barbie Game Day as Rise Host Omaha on March 7

Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







Saturday, March 7, 2026 vs. Omaha Supernovas

Barbie Game Day presented by 105.3 HOT FM

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members)

Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a Rise Barbie-themed jersey.

Barbie Game Day presented by 105.3 HOT FM: Bring your sparkle to Barbie Game Day, featuring all things Barbie and a Rise Barbie-themed jersey giveaway for the early fans. There will be Barbie photo booths on the concourse for all fans.

Family 4-Pack: Create unforgettable memories at every weekend home match! Packages start at just $88 and include four tickets plus a $50 food & beverage voucher, everything you need for a great night together. Presented by Celsius. Offer is available here.

Postmatch Autograph Session Canceled Due to Travel: Due to the team needing to leave immediately following the match to travel to Indy to play the Ignite on March 8, there will not be a postmatch autograph session with Rise players. This will resume at our next home match on March 18.

Ticket Information

Single tickets for all 2026 Grand Rapids Rise home matches may be purchased:

Online through provolleyball.com/grand-rapids-rise-tickets

In person at The Zone at Van Andel Arena (open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday)

By phone at (616) 575-6500

Full and Partial Season Ticket Plans: Our members enjoy an unparalleled package of exclusive perks, privileges, and memorable experiences. Whether you're looking to enjoy Rise volleyball with friends and family or business associates, we have a membership plan to fit your needs. More information at provolleyball.com/seasontickets or call (616) 575-6500.

Group Plans: Bring 10 or more people to a Rise match and get ready for an unforgettable experience. Enjoy special pricing, exclusive experiences, and lots of fun. Whether you're organizing a company outing, fundraising event, birthday bash, or entertaining clients, we guarantee a fantastic time for everyone in your group. More information at provolleyball.com/group-tickets or call (616) 575-6500.

Suites and Premium Seats: At the Rise, we offer a wide range of single-match suites and premium seat hospitality rentals that cater to all your needs. Whether you're planning a business function or a special gathering, we have the ideal option just for you.







