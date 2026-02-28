Dallas Pulse Drop Four-Set Contest to Orlando Valkyries

Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas PULSE (8-5), North Texas' women's professional volleyball team, fell to the Orlando Valkyries (7-6) in four sets (23-25, 25-20, 23-25, 20-25) Friday night at Comerica Center.

Outside hitter Mimi Colyer matched the most points recorded in a four-set match this season with 27, totaling 22 kills on a .388 hitting percentage, seven digs, four blocks, and an ace. Outside hitter Sofia Maldonado Diaz added 14 kills and five digs, while pin hitter Kaylee Cox contributed seven kills and nine digs. Middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord posted three kills, five blocks, two aces, and seven digs. Middle blocker Layne Van Buskirk finished with two kills and three blocks. Setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson recorded her 10th double-double of the season with 43 assists and 16 digs, adding a kill and two aces.

Orlando was paced by opposite Naya Shime's 17 kills. Outside hitter Charitie Luper registered a double-double with 15 kills and 13 digs. Middle blocker Natalie Foster and outside hitter Courtney Schwan each tallied 11 kills, with Schwan adding 11 digs for a double-double. Middle blocker Kaz Brown chipped in seven kills.

Dallas built early momentum in the opening set, using back-to-back kills to spark a 10-5 run and maintaining at least a three-point cushion late. After extending its lead to 24-18, the PULSE appeared poised to close the frame. However, Orlando's successful block-touch challenge shifted momentum. Foster took over at the service line, fueling a decisive 7-0 run as the Valkyries erased the deficit and claimed the set, 25-23.

The PULSE responded in the second frame. Valentin-Anderson directed a 9-3 service run after Dallas jumped out to a 7-3 start and controlled the set en route to a 25-20 win.

Orlando opened the third set on a 6-1 run, but Dallas rallied to tie the score at 11-11 and remained within striking distance throughout. The teams combined for a defensive battle, with Dallas hitting .135 and Orlando hitting .154. The Valkyries capitalized on fewer attack errors (2-6) to narrowly secure the set, 25-23.

The fourth frame featured multiple ties before Orlando gained separation midway through the set. After Dallas evened the score at 17-17, a successful net-fault challenge gave the Valkyries the lead for good. Orlando closed out the match with a 25-20 set win.

The PULSE travel to face the Atlanta Vibe on Sunday, March 1, at 2 p.m. CT at Gas South Arena. Fans can stream the match on Victory+.







Major League Volleyball Stories from February 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.