Atlanta Vibe Top Omaha Supernovas 3-1 on Road

Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

The Atlanta Vibe topped the Omaha Supernovas 3-1 on the road Thursday behind a career-high 19 kills from Opposite Hitter Aiko Jones.

Atlanta started off the match with a well-rounded win in the first set, 25-20, with five kills from Outside Hitter Leah Edmond, four kills from Jones, and three kills and two blocks from Middle Blocker Phoebe Awoleye.

Omaha took the second set, 25-20.

The Vibe retook the lead with an emphatic 25-16 win in the third set behind 10 combined kills from the dynamic duo of Edmond and Jones.

Atlanta slammed the door shut with a 25-20 fourth set win though Jones' final six kills on the night.

Vibe rookie Setter Averi Carlson, who racked up 48 assists for her fifth 40-plus assist match of the season, delivered the final point on a block at the net.

Jones finished with 19 kills, a block and an ace.

Edmond delivered in both phases with 18 kills, her eighth match with 15 or more kills this season, along with three blocks.

Awoleye led the defense with four blocks to go with 10 kills while rookie Middle Blocker Jackie Moore scored the first points of her Major League Volleyball career on two kills of her own.

The Vibe are 2-0 this season at Omaha with a reverse sweep in the first meeting on January 16 and Thursday's 3-1 result.

Atlanta returns home to Gas South Arena for the team's next match against the Dallas Pulse on Sunday, March 1 at 3 pm ET.







