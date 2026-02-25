Atlanta Vibe Travel to Face Omaha Thursday

Published on February 25, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

The Atlanta Vibe are back on the road Thursday, February 26 to face the Omaha Supernovas.

Atlanta is coming off a 3-1 loss against the Indy Ignite on February 21 and topped the Supernovas, 3-2, in a previous meeting on January 16.

The Vibe (5-6) and Supernovas (7-6) share several familiarities. Vibe Head Coach Kayla Banwarth is a 2012 University of Nebraska alumna and helped guide the Huskers to an NCAA title as an assistant coach from 2017 to 2019. Vibe GM and Assistant Coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn is a former Supernovas Head Coach where she compiled a 37-15 record and led Omaha to the 2024 championship title. Atlanta rookie Ava Martin starred as an Outside Hitter at Creighton University in Omaha.

The Vibe meet Omaha Thursday at 8 PM ET. The match will stream on Roku Channel.







