Fury to Host Red out Versus Indy on Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury will host the Indy Ignite for a Red Out on Friday at 7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena. In the previous meeting between the teams this season, Indy pulled out a thrilling five-set win in Columbus.

Tickets are still available for Friday's match. To purchase tickets for Friday's Red Out, email columbusfury@columbusfury.com or call 614-380-FURY (3879).

THE SERIES

This is the sixth meeting between the Columbus Fury and the Indy Ignite, with the Ignite holding a 4-1 advantage in the all-time series. The Ignite joined MLV last season and won the first three matches in the series before the Fury won the finale.

THE OPPONENT

The Indy Ignite are led by head coach Lauren Bertoacci, who most-recently served as the head coach of Swiss powerhouse Viteos NUC and is currently the head coach of the Swiss Women's National Team. A pair of Ignite players were named to the MLV Preseason All-League Team - opposite hitter Azhani Tealer and outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh. Tealer was an All-MLV First-Team choice in 2025 after ranking third in the league in kills and points, sixth in blocks, seventh in kill percentage and 10th in service aces. Member-Meneh was on her way to earning all-league plaudits when an injury cut short her season.

UNLEASH THE FURY

- The match will be broadcast live on YouTube and Samsung TV Plus. The match will also air tape delayed on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) on Saturday, Feb. 28 at 2:30 p.m.

- Columbus' roster features four Ohio natives, Megan Lush, Ashley Evans, Raina Terry and Abby Walker, who will once again be playing volleyball in the Buckeye State.

- Head Coach Ángel Pérez returns for his third season at the helm after signing a multi-year contract extension in August.

- The Fury lead Major League Volleyball with 126 total blocks and 2.80 blocks per set. Columbus has had double-digit blocks in seven matches, including a franchise record 17 blocks in the Jan. 10 loss to Omaha.

- Raina Terry has had a big start to the season, following up on her solid rookie year in 2025. The Marengo, Ohio native leads MLV with 220 points and 4.89 points per set. Terry has had double-digit kills in every match and has four double-doubles as well.

- Regan Pittman-Nelson has been a force at the net for the Fury this season, leading the league with 0.88 blocks per set and 35 total blocks. Pittman-Nelson has also been an offensive threat, scoring double-digit points in seven matches this season.

- Kamaile Hiapo stepped into the starting libero role in mid-February and has done a stellar job. She posted back-to-back matches with 20+ digs and set a franchise record with 27 digs in the four-set win over the Orlando Valkyries on Feb. 22.

- The Fury join the Columbus Blue Jackets (NHL) and the Columbus Crew (MLS) as the major league teams representing the city.

BLOCK PARTY

The Columbus Fury's biggest strength this season has been the team's presence at the net, stuffing a Major League Volleyball leading 2.80 blocks per set. Despite playing the second-fewest sets in the league so far this season, the Fury are also first in the league with 126 total blocks. The team has posted double-digit blocks in seven of the 11 matches this season and in the narrow loss to Omaha the Fury set a franchise record with 17 total blocks. This has been a team effort by the Fury, as Regan Pittman-Nelson leads the team with 35 blocks while Raina Terry is right behind her with 27 blocks and three other players also have double-digit blocks.

RECORD BREAKING PERFORMANCE

Kamaile Hiapo was forced into the starting libero role in mid-March and has done an admirable job serving as the Fury's defensive leader. In her first start, against Dallas on Feb. 14, Hiapo led the team with 10 digs while adding three assists. Hiapo doubled that output in her second start, with 20 digs and six assists in the four-set loss to the Atlanta Vibe on Feb. 19. In her third start of the season, the Gilbert, Arizona native set a franchise record with 27 digs to help the Fury beat the defending champion Orlando Valkyries. Hiapo started strong with eight digs in the first set, before posting five in the second set and four in the third. She saved her best for last though, registering 10 digs in the decisive fourth set to secure the win.

THE RETURNERS

Megan Lush, Raina Terry and Abby Walker - all Ohio natives - return for another season with the Columbus Fury in 2026. The duo of Terry and Walker were drafted in 2024 and played big roles for the Fury as rookies last season. Terry made an immediate impact, finishing second on the team with 2.55 kills per set (194 kills) and 3.11 points per set (236) after being selected with the 11th overall pick. Walker led the team in blocks and hitting percentage after being taken with the 32nd overall pick. Lush, the two-time team captain and 2025 MLV All-Star, had another great all-around season for the Fury in 2025, finishing with 163 kills, 220 digs, 22 blocks and nine service aces.

THE NEWCOMERS

The Columbus Fury signed several high-impact free agents in August, adding more experience and size to the roster. Among those free agents is setter Ashley Evans - an Ohio native - who played last season for Bergamo in the Italian league after being the MLV assists leader during the league's inaugural season in 2024. Additionally, the Fury added middle blocker Rachel Gomez, setter Audrey Pak and middle blocker Regan Pittman in August. Columbus later signed middle blocker Rainelle Jones, an MLV veteran and Fury fan favorite from the 2024 season, outside hitter Jaelyn Hodge, libero Kamaile Hiapo and opposite Kashauna Williams.

THE ROOKIES

With a plan of adding "point scorers" to the roster during the 2025 MLV Draft, the Columbus Fury did just that by adding Flormarie Heredia Colon (Miami), Maya Winterhoff (App State) and free agent Akasha Anderson (Purdue). Heredia Colon, an outside hitter from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, led the NCAA in kills as a senior in 2025 and set the Miami record for career kills. Winterhoff, a middle blocker, led the Sun Belt in hitting percentage for a third-consecutive season in 2025, while Anderson, an outside hitter, was named All-Big Ten Second Team in her final collegiate season.

BIG TEN COUNTRY

Columbus lies in the heart of Big Ten country and is home to the Ohio State Buckeyes. The team roster features eight players who spent at least one season at a Big Ten school.

- Penn State alumna Megan Lush won two national titles with the Nittany Lions. Kashauna Williams finished her collegiate career with one season at Penn State in 2022.

- Raina Terry finished third in the NCAA in attacks per set, fourth in total attacks, eighth in kills per set and ninth in total kills during her senior season with Illinois.

- Rainelle Jones set career records for total blocks (718) and block assists (654), as well as leading the NCAA in blocks per set in 2021 and 2022 at Maryland.

- Ashley Evans became the first Purdue Boilermaker in history to record 4,000 assists and 1,000 digs in a career.

- Regan Pittman-Nelson earned three All-America honors while at Minnesota, including being named an AVCA First Team All-American in 2019.

- Audrey Pak played one season in the Big Ten for UCLA and received the 2024 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

- Akasha Anderson completed her collegiate career at Purdue in 2025 and received All-Big Ten Second Team honors.







