COLUMBUS FURY PR: Valkyries Use Service Pressure to Beat Fury

Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Columbus Fury News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Columbus Fury were unable to overcome consistent service pressure from Orlando, as the Valkyries won in four sets, 25-19, 19-25, 22-25, 14-25, on Thursday at Addition Financial Arena. The Fury started strong and won the first set before the Valkyries turned up the pressure, served eight aces, and won the next three sets.

Audrey Pak made her first career start and finished with a career-high 35 assists, to go with 10 digs, three blocks and one kill for her first career double-double.

Raina Terry and Megan Lush both recorded double-doubles in the match, as Terry had 12 kills and 10 digs while Lush finished with 10 kills and 12 digs.

There were two other season highs in the match, as Jaelyn Hodge had nine kills, six digs and two blocks and Rachel Gomez had five kills.

Kamaile Hiapo had another strong match on the back row, with 23 digs and three assists.

The Fury used a dominant defensive effort, with five blocks in the first set to win it 25-19. Terry was also strong in the opening set, finishing with six kills and a .429 hitting percentage. Pak dished out 11 assists and chipped in one block and one kill.

Orlando bounced back in the second set, using some tough service pressure to even the match with a 25-19 win. The Valkyries had three aces in the second set and kept the Fury off balance.

The Valkyries continued the service pressure in the third set and held off the Fury for a 25-22 win. Columbus was up 11-7 before Orlando went on a run to grab the lead. The Fury had a very balanced attack in the third set, with four kills apiece from Terry, Lush and Jaelyn Hodge to finish with a .308 hitting percentage.

The fourth set was more of the same from Orlando, as the Valkyries had three more aces and finished off the match with a 25-14 win.

Up Next

The Fury will return home to Nationwide Arena on Tuesday, March 10 to host the Omaha Supernovas at 7 p.m. The match will be a celebration of the local arts and culture community with Arts & Culture Night. Arrive at 6 p.m. for the pregame Artistic Block Party featuring 20 local organizations including the Columbus Symphony, Opera Columbus, BalletMet and Columbus Association for the Performing Arts. To purchase tickets for Arts & Culture Night, click here, email columbusfury@columbusfury.com or call 614-380-FURY (3879).







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.