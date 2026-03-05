MLV All-Star Coaches Announced

Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV) News Release







Two of the nation's best collegiate head coaches - Beth Launiere and Dan Meske - have been named to lead the all-stars at the AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match on Saturday, March 28. The showcase of the top players in professional volleyball will be broadcast nationally by CBS Network Television.

The two coaches have combined for well over 1,000 career victories as head and assistant coaches, with reputations as some of the best in college sports.

Launiere retired as the head coach of Utah volleyball after 36 seasons at the conclusion of the 2025 campaign as the all-time winningest coach (689-439) in program history, and the second-winningest head coach of any sport at the University of Utah. Building the program from the ground up, Launiere put the Utes on the map as a perennial top 25 program. Her teams were ranked in the top 25 a total of 183 weeks, including a program-record 45 consecutive from 2000-02 with the record being repeated from 2019-22.

Utah players were recognized with All-America honors 25 times under Launiere, while she was tabbed four times as region or league coach of the year. Additionally, Launiere's extensive resume includes time coaching on national and international stages at both USA Volleyball and FIVB events.

Meske is coming off his first season at the University of Louisville, leading the team to a 26-7 record and NCAA Sweet 16 appearance. He took the reins after an eight-year stint as associate head coach, where the Cardinals earned a pair of national runner-up finishes, three national semifinals appearances, and four ACC titles.

Prior to his time in Louisville, Meske was the head coach at Augustana, leading the Vikings to a 45-17 record over two seasons. In 2016, the Vikings made their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2008, finishing the year at 27-6 and ranked No. 8 in the nation. He also worked for eight seasons ats the University of Nebraska as an assistant. During his time in Lincoln, the Huskers compiled a 216-44 record.

Major League Volleyball will host its second annual All-Star Match at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, with first serve at Noon ET. Voting is underway for the teams and fans may make their selections by visiting ProVolleyball.com/vote. All-Star tickets are available via Ticketmaster and fans interested in tickets to the match - or any match in Major League Volleyball - can purchase them via links at the MLV Tickets Central page on the league website.







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.