Supernovas Set for Saturday Night Clash in Grand Rapids

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, will play in the second match of a season-long, three-game road stretch on Saturday, March 7, when they battle the Grand Rapids Rise.

The Supernovas make their final trip to Grand Rapids this season, taking on the Rise at 6 p.m. CST at Van Andel Arena. Saturday's match will stream nationally on the Roku Sports Channel and can be heard worldwide on the Supernovas Radio Network, led by flagship station KCRO 660 AM.

Match Details at Grand Rapids

Matchup: Omaha Supernovas (7-8) at Grand Rapids Rise (4-9)

When: Saturday, March 7, at 6 p.m. CST

Where: Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Watch: Roku Sports Channel

Listen: Supernovas Radio Network / Supernovas App

Match Notes

Season Series: Omaha leads 1-0, Second of four meetings, two of two at Van Andel Arena

All-Time Series: Omaha leads 9-1 (Feb. 1, 2026, last matchup, 3-1 Omaha)

The Supernovas enter the back half of the season under .500 for just the second time in franchise history, but remain firmly in postseason contention. Omaha sits fifth in the league standings and is just 0.5 games back of the playoff-bound top four, who will compete in Dallas as part of the "Match for a Million" from May 7-9.

Omaha will look to continue its historic success against Grand Rapids while also snapping a franchise-long, five-match losing streak. The skid extended last week with a pair of four-set losses to the Atlanta Vibe and Indy Ignite, though second-year opposite Emily Londot provided a bright spot for the Supernovas. Londot finished with a team-high 16 kills on a .333 hitting percentage against Atlanta before recording a match-high 19 points against the league-leading Ignite.

The Rise enter the week seventh in the eight-team standings at 4-9, but carry momentum after a 3-1 win over defending MLV champion Orlando Valkyries on March 1, just their second victory since Jan. 29. Libero Morgan Hentz - whom Grand Rapids acquired from Omaha in a Feb. 13 trade for Elena Oglivie and a 2026 first-round pick - was named the most recent MLV Player of the Week after compiling 45 digs across two matches, averaging 6.4 digs per set. Despite being swept by the surging San Diego Mojo on Feb. 26, Hentz still recorded 20 digs before raising that total to 25 in four sets against Orlando.

Offensively, the Rise lean on former Supernovas outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine, who leads the team with 169 points (4.02 per set) while also averaging 3.62 digs per set, placing her among the league's top all-around performers and most reliable passers. Carli Snyder provides another dangerous option on the pin, averaging more than three kills per set while leading the team with nine service aces. In the middle, Rhamat Alhassan has emerged as one of the most impactful MLV newcomers in 2026, ranking third among middle blockers with 2.71 points per set, fourth in blocks per set (0.73) and eighth overall with a .339 hitting percentage.

Another recent development for the Rise has been a change at setter, with second-year pro and Kansas graduate Camryn Turner earning the starting nod in both matches last week. The 5-foot-8 Turner recorded 32 assists, eight digs and two blocks against San Diego before following that performance with 48 assists, 12 digs and three blocks in the win over Orlando. The former Jayhawk also has experience against Omaha, averaging 10.25 assists per set across four matchups last season after appearing in relief once and starting twice.

REINHARDT ON THE RISE

Drafted No. 8 overall out of Creighton in the 2025 MLV Draft, middle blocker Kiara Reinhardt has quickly become one of the top middle blockers in the league as a rookie.

Reinhardt ranks among the league leaders in multiple categories, which includes a league-leading .380 hitting percentage, second in kill percentage (.485), tired for third in service aces (13) and tied for 11th in total blocks (21).

The former All-American is coming off a stellar weekend, combining to hit .545 on 22 swings with 13 kills and just one error across eight sets

Her blocking has also continued to ascend, racking up eight of her 21 blocks in the last three matches. She also tied the Supernovas four-set, single-match blocks record earlier this season when she logged six blocks in the win over league leader Indy on Jan. 24.

Her true breakout came in Omaha's five-set win over San Diego on Jan. 30, when the Wisconsin native erupted for 18 kills on a blistering .640 clip with two blocks. Her 20 points, 18 kills and .640 hitting percentage all set single-match franchise records for a middle blocker.

Category Total MB Rank League Rank

Points 113 5th -

Kills 79 T-6th -

Hitting % 0.380 1st 1st

Kill % 0.485 2nd 2nd

Service Aces 13 2nd T-3rd

Blocks 21 T-9th T-11th

Digs 35 3rd -

GROUND CONTROL TO OGLIVIE

As one of the league's top young liberos, Elena Oglivie is in the midst of a standout season, totaling 175 digs and 3.65 digs per set, which is third in the league. Oglivie has shined in her first three Supernovas matches, averaging 13.3 digs per match while reaching a career-high nine assists at San Diego on Feb. 22.

She arrives in Omaha tasked with helping stabilize the Supernovas' serve receive, which had shifted to a double-libero system featuring Allison Holder and Morgan Hentz prior to the trade.

Oglivie is tied for fourth among all MLV liberos with a 57% positive passing rate while handling the fourth-most receptions in the league (234).

Her 28% perfect passing rate is tied for second among the league liberos, further solidifying the second-year pro as one of the MLV's premier backcourt anchors.

LONDOT LIFT-OFF

Supernovas second-year opposite Emily Londot was another bright spot for Omaha over the weekend, delivering the offensive firepower and thunderous swings she first became known for during her five-year collegiate career at Ohio State from 2020-25.

Londot was the standout performer in last Thursday's showdown against Atlanta, posting a team-high 16 kills on a .333 hitting percentage while adding 12 digs. It marked her third double-double of the season and her second straight after recording 11 kills and 12 digs at San Diego on Feb. 22.

The former Buckeye followed up with an even stronger performance against the league-leading Ignite on March 1, recording a match-high 19 points on 17 kills, one block and one ace. She again hit .333 while adding five digs and two assists.

In total, Londot produced 35 points over the two matches, finishing with 33 kills, 17 digs, one ace and one block while hitting .310. That averages out to 4.38 points, 4.13 kills and 2.13 digs per set across eight total sets.

Category Stat Opposite Rank League Rank

Points 154 1st 10th

Points/Set 3.35 3rd 17th

Kills 134 1st 10th

Kills/Set 2.96 3rd 16th

Hitting % 0.265 1st -

Digs/Set 2.15 4th -

Blocks 14 T-4th -

DRAFT. DEVELOP. DELIVER.

As one of the youngest teams in the MLV, the Supernovas have relied heavily on production from their homegrown talent-especially when it comes to scoring points.

When examining which teams have drafted and developed players currently on their 2026 roster, Omaha is tied for third with four: OPP Emily Londot, MB Toyosi Onabanjo, MB Kiara Reinhardt and setter Brooke Mosher.

Omaha and Columbus stand out as the two teams most reliant on homegrown talent, ranking first and second in the percentage of points, kills and blocks produced by their drafted players. That's not surprising considering Reinhardt and Onabanjo are the Supernovas' two most recent first-round picks, while Londot has emerged statistically as one of the league's top-three opposites this season.

No. 7 overall pick Averi Carlson runs the offense for Atlanta, which helps explain why the Vibe lead the league by a wide margin in the percentage of assists coming from homegrown players.

Team Homegrown Players % Points % Kills % Blocks % Aces % Digs % Assists

Indy 6 22% 22% 18% 31% 38% 6%

Atlanta 5 19% 17% 22% 33% 24% 61%

Omaha 4 34% 33% 40% 38% 17% 5%

Columbus 4 47% 49% 38% 35% 19% 1%

Grand Rapids 4 11% 10% 12% 24% 10% 17%

Orlando 4 18% 14% 24% 46% 5% 1%

San Diego 4 25% 28% 14% 14% 20% 1%

Dallas 2 30% 33% 15% 23% 14% 1%

