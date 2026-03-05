Two Matches in Two Days as Rise Host Omaha, Then Head to Indy

Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids react after a big point

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids react after a big point

This Week's Matches

RISE (4-9) vs. Omaha Supernovas (7-8) // Sat., March 7 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

Watch: The Roku Channel at 7 p.m.

Listen: 96.1 The Game at 6:45 p.m.

Season Series: 0-1 Overall, 0-1 Home. Second of four meetings overall, second of two at Van Andel Arena

All-Time Regular Season Series: 1-8 Overall, 1-4 Home

Noteworthy: This match marks the second meeting of the season between the Rise and Supernovas, and the first since the trade that sent Morgan Hentz to Grand Rapids in exchange for Elena Oglivie and the Rise's 2026 first-round draft pick. Omaha has won six straight in the all-time series, with Grand Rapids' lone win coming in the 2024 regular-season finale. However, the Supernovas enter the contest on a five-match losing streak.

RISE at Indy Ignite (12-2) // Sun., March 8 // 6 p.m. // Fishers Event Center

Watch: MLV YouTube Channel and Samsung TV Plus at 6 p.m.

Season Series: 0-1 Overall, 0-1 Away. Second of four meetings overall, second of two at Fishers Event Center

All-Time Regular Season Series: 2-3 Overall, 1-2 Away

Noteworthy: After reaching the league championship match in the franchise's inaugural season last year, the Ignite have carried that momentum into 2026. Indy currently leads the league with a 12-2 overall record and brings a six-match winning streak into the weekend. The Ignite's two losses came in a 3-1 defeat at San Diego on Feb. 9 and a 3-1 home loss to Omaha on Jan. 24. The Rise pushed Indy to four sets on Feb. 6 but ultimately fell 25-18, 18-25, 25-17, 25-22.

Relocating Hentzville: On Tuesday, Rise libero Hentz was named MLV Player of the Week. Hentz totaled 45 digs across two matches last week, averaging 6.4 digs per set. She led the Rise with 20 digs in a 3-0 loss Thursday to the San Diego Mojo, as Grand Rapids recorded 76 digs - the most ever in a three-set match in MLV history. On Sunday in Orlando, Hentz posted a season-high 25 digs in a 3-1 road victory. Her 25 digs rank as the second-most in a four-set match in Rise history and fifth-most overall in franchise history. She also added seven assists over the two matches.

The honor marks the second MLV Player of the Week award of Hentz's career and the seventh in franchise history for the Rise. She previously earned the award last season with the Atlanta Vibe. Hentz is one of two liberos - alongside San Diego's Shara Venegas - to ever receive the league's weekly honor.

The Rise acquired Hentz in a Feb. 13 trade with the Omaha Supernovas in exchange for Elena Oglivie and a 2026 first-round draft pick.

New Double-Double Leader: With six straight double-doubles, Paige Briggs-Romine has climbed to the top of the franchise leaderboard with 18 in her Rise career. She surpassed current teammate Carli Snyder and inaugural standout Claire Chaussee, who are tied for second with 16. Briggs-Romine also leads the Rise this season with eight double-doubles.

Turner's Turn: Rise second-year setter Camryn Turner made her first start of the season on Feb. 26 against the Mojo and played all four sets in a four-set road win over the Orlando Valkyries on March 1. Turner, who made nine starts during her rookie campaign with Grand Rapids, totaled 80 assists and 20 digs across the two matches. She also moved into second place in franchise history with 677 career assists, passing August Raskie (660) and chasing Ashley Evans (1,074).

