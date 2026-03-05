Indy Ignite Selects IU Health as Its Official Healthcare and Sports Medicine Provider

Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







Indianapolis - Indy Ignite is proud to announce its partnership with Indiana University Health, Indiana's largest and most comprehensive health system, as the official healthcare and sports medicine provider for the 2026 season.

Through this partnership, IU Health, which offers the largest network of physicians in the state of Indiana, will ensure the team and staff have the comprehensive care they need to stay in peak performance this season, including sports medicine, orthopedic care and sports psychology. This collaboration supports the Ignite's ongoing commitment to providing leading-edge care to our players on and off the court.

"Our partnership with IU Health has already been incredibly meaningful for our team," said Indy Ignite Head Coach Lauren Bertolacci. "Our access to outstanding medical professionals and mental health resources allows us to support our athletes as whole people, not just performers. We know that our players are in safe hands and are cared for on and off the court."

Throughout the season, IU Health will provide Indy Ignite with access to a full spectrum of primary and specialty care services, including a dedicated team psychologist who is offering specialized mental health support and resiliency expertise.

"We're excited to stand alongside Indy Ignite and support a team that brings such intensity and pride to the court," said Dr. Bryan Saltzman, new Head Team Physician for Indy Ignite and the Chief of Sports Medicine and Shoulder and Elbow Surgery at IU Health. "Our team of dedicated health professionals is prepared to provide the comprehensive, coordinated care that these athletes need to compete at the highest level."

In addition to Saltzman, the IU Health medical leadership team supporting Ignite includes:

-

Dr. Stacie K. Hirota, osteopathic and sports medicine physician at IU Health -

Dr. Elaine Gilbert, clinical psychologist at IU Health

With hospitals, specialty clinics, and allied services across Indiana, IU Health offers a full spectrum of healthcare services for adults and children. As one of the state's largest employers, IU Health has more than 34,000 team members dedicated to improving the health of Hoosiers across every community they serve.







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 5, 2026

Indy Ignite Selects IU Health as Its Official Healthcare and Sports Medicine Provider - Indy Ignite

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.