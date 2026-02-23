Lilly to Foster Community Engagement in Volleyball Through Sponsorship of Two Free Youth Volleyball Clinics Hosted by Indy Ignite

INDIANAPOLIS - Eli Lilly and Company, the presenting sponsor of Indy Ignite's first two seasons, is partnering with the Ignite to sponsor two free youth volleyball clinics for boys and girls in grades 3 through 12, reinforcing a shared commitment to community engagement, youth development and healthy lifestyles.

The clinics will provide young athletes across Central Indiana with the opportunity to develop their skills, build confidence and experience volleyball instruction tailored for beginners in a positive and encouraging environment. Led by Indy Ignite players and staff, participants will receive hands-on training, focused on fundamentals, teamwork and sportsmanship.

"At Indy Ignite, we believe in creating meaningful access to sport for all young athletes," said Indy Ignite President and General Manager Mary Kay Huse. "We are grateful to Lilly for investing in our community and helping remove barriers so more kids can experience the amazing sport of volleyball."

The partnership reflects Lilly's continued dedication to strengthening the communities where its employees live and work. By sponsoring these clinics, Lilly is helping ensure that cost is not a barrier to participation, while inspiring the next generation of athletes.

"Every young person deserves the chance to play, learn and grow through sports," said Jen Oleksiw, global chief customer officer at Lilly. "We're so proud to partner with Indy Ignite on programs like this to create more opportunities for young people right here in our community to stay active, build healthy habits and discover what they're capable of."

Today's clinic will also be held in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis, creating opportunities for their members to participate. It will be held at the Ignite's practice facility, the Academy Volleyball Club in Indianapolis, and the Ignite's popular mascot, Pepper, will be on hand to help set a positive tone.

"Our partnership with Indy Ignite will spark confidence and curiosity in our kids, fueling them to try new sports, discover new passions and build lifelong habits of staying active and healthy," said Pam Lozano, director of resource development of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis. "By exposing our kids to resources that promote healthy lifestyles, we're expanding what they believe is possible for themselves. Access and opportunity can be a true game changer helping them build strength, resilience and habits that last far beyond the game."

Both clinics are open to boys and girls of all skill levels in grades 3-12. Pre-registration is required; today's clinic is at capacity. Check indyignitevb.com for more information about the May 3 clinic. All participants will receive a free event T-shirt.







