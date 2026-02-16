Ignite Sweep Past Mojo Behind Team-Wide Exceptional Performance

FISHERS, Ind. - It was a Winter Games celebration today at Fishers Event Center, but the Indy Ignite were anything but cold. The Ignite lit it up all afternoon in a sweep of the visiting San Diego Mojo to win their fifth straight home match and bump their league-leading record to 8-2.

It was the definition of a team victory for the Ignite, who won by scores of 25-23, 25-22 and 25-17. A balanced attack led to four players scoring in double figures. Indy hit at a 41.1 percent clip with 26.2 percent efficiency, each the third-best numbers for the Ignite in a match this season. Defensively, Indy held San Diego to a paltry 10.3 percent efficiency behind 47 digs and 13 blocks.

The dominant triumph helped erase the bad taste of a four-set loss at San Diego less than a week ago.

"We definitely got it done, which we definitely wanted to do after six days ago in San Diego," Ignite head coach Lauren Bertolacci said. "We wanted to just tactically improve a few things, execute a lot better, which I was really happy with. That put us in a good position, and as the game went on, we found our run and we found our groove and we were able to get away with it."

Indy found its groove despite losing top scorer Azhani Tealer early in the first set with an apparent ankle injury. She remained in the match for another 10 points but was replaced at opposite hitter by Camryn Hannah with the score knotted at 8-8 in the opening set and didn't return. Seeing extensive playing time for the third time this season, Hannah responded with her most complete match (seven kills, seven digs, four blocks).

"Always got to stay ready," said Hannah, the second-year pro and NCAA champion at Penn State who joined the Ignite this season. "I think when I get out there, just be aggressive, and who cares about mistakes? Just go for it all the time, so I'm happy with it.

Bertolacci pointed to Hannah's play as a shining example of the depth of this roster.

"Days like today happen," she said. "Cam was in the last San Diego game and I think was probably grateful to be able to come in and turn it around this game as well. She really improved a lot of things and did a great job. Our depth is there and we're going to have to use it just like every team throughout the season. That's why we have the 15 players we have."

That depth was also on display throughout the match, with numerous players contributing to the win. Indy rallied from trailing 19-18 in the first set to take it behind three Anna DeBeer kills along with two kills and a block from Blake Mohler. The second set was just as tight, the Ignite prevailing with three late kills - two from Leketor-Member Meneh and the third on a desperation left-hand reach from DeBeer that softly landed down the sideline.

Indy went on six- and four-point spurts midway through the third set to pull comfortably away to the set and match win.

In addition to Hannah's contribution off the bench, the Ignite received stellar play from DeBeer (10 kills and four service aces to tie a franchise record in a match), Member-Meneh (13 kills, six digs), Mohler (eight kills, four blocks) and setter Mia Tuaniga (38 assists, eight digs, two kills, two blocks).

Throw in the typically astounding play of libero Elena Scott - who equaled her season best with 15 digs in just three sets, added two assists and made uncountable successful passes - and it added up to perhaps the best match of the season for the Ignite thus far.

"One thing that Lauren really talked about before the game was just playing free and being ourselves," Scott said. "It was a quick turnaround from last time (playing the Mojo) and we really adjusted to them. I think we just played with a lot of fun."

San Diego coach Alisha Childress was impressed, even after seeing her team's three-match winning streak come to an end.

"They're a really talented team," Childress said of the Ignite. "I thought we snuck a win when we had them at our place. We knew that they'd come with guns blazing on their home turf and they're home arena environment with all the fans behind them. We knew that it was going to be a really challenging match. ... They're a dangerous team and they're No. 1 for a reason."

First place in Major League Volleyball will be on the line again when the Ignite head to Dallas (7-3) in the first outing of a three-match road trip. Indy returns home March 1 to take on Omaha at 2 p.m. ET, with tickets available at IndyIgniteVB.com







