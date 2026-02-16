Orlando Dominates at the Net, Sweeps Omaha to End Three-Match Slide

February 15, 2026

OMAHA, Neb. - The Orlando Valkyries, reigning 2025 Major League Volleyball champions, snapped their three-match skid in dominant fashion Sunday night, sweeping the Omaha Supernovas on the road, 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-22).

For the second straight match, Orlando rolled out the same starting seven, still without Brittany Abercrombie, Chompoo Guedpard and Charitie Luper. This time it paid off. The Valkyries hit .255 as a team, a significant turnaround after three consecutive matches below .200, as they looked far more in sync offensively.

Naya Shime led the way with 13 kills on a .278 efficiency, but the true difference-maker was Orlando's presence at the net. The Valkyries' block touches disrupted Omaha's rhythm from the jump.

Entering the match, Omaha led the league in hitting efficiency at .266 and featured one of the MLV's most dynamic scorers in Brooke Nuneviller, the league leader in points and kills. Orlando made it a priority to challenge every swing. Nuneviller was held to just 11 kills on a .118 efficiency percentage.

"We knew coming into tonight that we needed to play tougher at the net compared to our last few matches recently and let Omaha battle for every point," middle blocker Kaz Brown said postgame. "We have so much depth, and it took us a little to get it going, but when we did, it was on point tonight."

Brown anchored the defensive effort, recording four blocks and helping hold the Supernovas to a season-low .063 hitting percentage. Not only was Brown stout defensively, she also played a huge role offensively, delivering nine kills on an efficient .412 hitting efficiency.

As a team the Valkyries recorded 13 blocks in three sets, setting a new franchise record for the most blocks in a three-set match. Kaz's play helped ignite the rest of her teammates, as Naya Shime recorded three blocks herself, Hannah Maddux and Bre Kelley each had two and Hannah Pukis and Lindsey Vander Weide also got in on the block party with one.

After snapping their longest losing streak of the season at three matches, the Valkyries now turn their focus to building momentum from Sunday's statement sweep. Orlando returns home next weekend for a matchup against the Columbus Fury.

Notes:

Orlando recorded 13 blocks; the most blocks in three sets in franchise history

Naya Shime led all hitters with 13 kills

Orlando held Omaha to a season low .063 hitting percentage

Next Match: Orlando Valkyries (6-5) vs Columbus Fury (2-7) | Sunday, February 15, 4:00 p.m. ET | Addition Financial Arena| CBS Sports Network







