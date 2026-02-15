Mojo Fall in Straight Sets at League-Leading Indy

FISHERS, Ind. - The San Diego Mojo saw their franchise-record three-match winning streak come to an end Sunday afternoon, falling to the first-place Indy Ignite 25-23, 25-22, 25-17 at the Fishers Event Center.

Outside hitter Grace Loberg led the Mojo with 12 points on 11 kills and one block while adding eight digs. Libero Shara Venegas recorded a team-high 13 digs.

San Diego battled point-for-point through much of the opening set. A Loberg kill capped a long rally to give the Mojo a 4-3 edge, and a three-point run sparked by a McKenna Vicini kill pushed San Diego in front 13-11. The Mojo carried a 16-14 lead into the technical timeout and extended it to 18-16 on a back-row swing by Loberg. Indy answered late, tying the set at 20 before moving to set point at 24-22. Loberg fought off one with a kill, but the Ignite closed out the frame 25-23.

The Mojo again opened strong in the second set and erased an early five-point deficit with a 4-0 run to pull within 11-10. Loberg tied it at 12-12 with a kill to the back corner, and a Kayla Caffey block later trimmed the margin to one at 16-15. Indy regained control down the stretch, however, securing the 25-22 win for a two-set advantage.

In the third, the Ignite used a six-point run to turn a 7-7 tie into a 13-7 lead. A block by Taylor Sandbothe briefly halted the momentum, and an Allison Jacobs kill highlighted a late push, but Indy maintained separation and closed out the match 25-17.

San Diego moved to 4-7 on the season, while league-leading Indy improved to 8-2.

San Diego returns home to face the Omaha Supernovas on Sunday, Feb. 22, at Viejas Arena. First serve is set for 4 p.m. The match will feature the Mojo's Black History Month Celebration Night. Tickets are available at LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact tickets@letsgomojo.com or call 619-984-6656 (MOJO).







