Game Preview: Indy Ignite at San Diego Mojo: February 9, 2026

Published on February 7, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Game 9: Indy Ignite (6-1) at San Diego Mojo (2-6)

Monday, February 9, 2026 | 7:00 p.m. PT

Viejas Arena | San Diego, Calif.

Tune In

The game will broadcast and stream live on YouTube.

Bryan Fenley (play-by-play) and Victoria Dennis (analyst) will be on the call.

MATCHUP STORYLINES

Mojo vs. Ignite Series Tied: The all-time series between San Diego and Indy is tied 2-2, making this matchup a key opportunity for either team to gain an edge early in the season. San Diego holds a 2-0 record at home against Indy.

First Meeting of 2026: This is the first matchup between the Mojo and Ignite this season, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash between San Diego's balanced attack and Indy's league-leading offense.

Building Momentum at Home: Fresh off a four-set victory over Columbus Friday night, San Diego looks to continue its home success and turn strong individual performances into consistent full-match execution at Viejas Arena.

Key Matchups: Watch for Jovana Brakočević at the net against Lydia Martin's top-10 blocking, while setter Marlie Monserez and reigning Player of the Week Mia Tuaniga battle to control the offense. Grace Loberg's all-around game will test Blake Mohler's presence in the middle, and Shara Venegas will be tasked with containing Indy's leading scorer, Azhani Tealer.

Balanced Roster vs. League Leaders: The Mojo bring depth, veteran leadership, and consistent serving pressure into this contest, while Indy boasts the league's best record (6-1), a perfect 3-0 road mark, and elite scoring from Tealer supported by strong front-row defense from Martin and Mohler.

SAN DIEGO MOJO OUTLOOK

Building at Home: The San Diego Mojo improved to 2-2 at Viejas Arena with a four-set win over the Columbus Fury, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-17. The victory extended the team's all-time series lead over Columbus to 8-1 and provided a strong performance after a challenging two-match road swing.

Brakočević Leads the Way: Opposite hitter Jovana Brakočević posted match highs of 20 points and 17 kills on just 39 swings, hitting .440 while adding two blocks and one ace. She also ranks among the league leaders in service aces (7), continuing to anchor San Diego in critical moments.

Grote and Loberg Make Their Mark: Middle blocker Marin Grote scored 15 points, including 12 kills, two service aces, and a block, marking her fourth double-digit scoring effort of the season. Outside hitter Grace Loberg added 11 points on seven kills, co-led the team with four blocks, and contributed 14 digs. Loberg ranks among the league's top-10 in multiple categories, including total points (5th, 123), total kills (5th, 102), service aces (t-3rd, 8), and total digs (7th, 91).

Monserez Continues Record Streak: Setter Marlie Monserez recorded her seventh consecutive double-double, the longest streak in Mojo history, with 40 assists and 18 digs. She ranks third in total assists (331), fifth in assists per set (10.03), and second in hitting efficiency (39.6%), driving the team's balanced offense.

Venegas Anchors the Back Row: Libero Shara Venegas had a match-high 20 digs, her third 20-dig performance of the season and ninth in her career. She ranks third in the league in total digs (119) and digs per set (3.72), helping stabilize serve receive and extend rallies.

Serving Pressure and Balanced Attack: San Diego recorded eight service aces in the match, showing increased aggression and confidence from the line. With multiple players ranked among the league's top service aces, Grote and Loberg tied for third (3), Brakočević tied for seventh (7), sustained serving pressure will continue to be a key factor in success.

Next steps at Viejas: The Mojo look to build on Friday's win and continue translating individual excellence into consistent, full-match execution at home.

INDY IGNITE OUTLOOK

League Leaders on the Attack: The Indy Ignite enter Viejas Arena with a league-best 6-1 record, bringing an efficient and balanced offense that has propelled them to the top of Major League Volleyball. Azhani Tealer leads the team with 110 points, averaging 4.07 per set, and has consistently been a go-to scoring option in high-pressure situations.

Setter Sets the Tone: Mia Tuaniga, the reigning MLV Player of the Week, has been the engine for Indy's offense. She is averaging 11.54 assists per set over 26 sets played, distributing the ball effectively and keeping opponents off balance.

Front-row Presence: Middle blockers Lydia Martin (16 blocks) and Blake Mohler (15 blocks) both rank among the league's top 10 in blocks, providing a formidable presence at the net and challenging opponents' attacking options.

Former Mojo Impact: Outside hitter Kayla Lund, a member of the San Diego in 2025, has been a key factor in Indy's early-season success. Lund has posted two double-doubles and three double-digit scoring performances in six matches played.

Road Warriors: Indy has been perfect away from home this season, posting a 3-0 record on the road.







