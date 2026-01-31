Game Preview: San Diego Mojo at Atlanta Vibe: February 1, 2026

Published on January 31, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Game 7: San Diego Mojo (1-5) at Atlanta Vibe (2-4)

Sunday, February 1, 2026 | 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET

Gas South Arena | Duluth, Ga.

Tune In

The game will broadcast and stream live on Vibe TV.

Chris Mycoskie (play-by-play) and Kele Eveland (analyst) will be on the call.

MATCHUP STORYLINES

Second Meeting, New Setting: Sunday's match marks the second meeting between San Diego and Atlanta this season and the first in Atlanta. The Mojo earned a five-set home victory in the initial matchup, snapping an eight-match skid against the Vibe and securing the first win in series history.

History vs. Momentum: Prior to the five-set win in San Diego, the Mojo were 0-8 all-time against Atlanta. That breakthrough performance shifted the tone of the rivalry as San Diego looks to build on it and Atlanta seeks a response at home.

Monserez Driving the Offense: Setter Marlie Monserez continues to steady San Diego's attack, ranking third in the league in total assists (255) and fifth in assists per set (10.20). Her ability to distribute and defend has been central to the Mojo's push for consistency.

Defensive Depth for San Diego: The Mojo feature three players in the league's top 10 in total digs with Shara Venegas third, Grace Loberg fifth and Monserez tied for ninth. Venegas also ranks third in digs per set (3.76), anchoring a backcourt that has fueled extended rallies and transition opportunities.

Five-Set Familiarity: Both teams have shown comfort in long matches, including their first meeting that went the distance. Late-set execution and ball control are expected to again play a decisive role.

Pin-to-Pin Star Power: Outside hitters Grace Loberg for San Diego and Leah Edmond for Atlanta remain focal points on the pins, each ranking among league leaders in scoring and carrying a heavy offensive load in pressure moments.

Net Control and Tempo: Atlanta middle blocker Raven Colvin leads the league in total blocks and continues to impact matches at the net, while San Diego looks to manage tempo through serve-receive efficiency and balanced scoring.

SAN DIEGO MOJO OUTLOOK

Proven in Five-Set Battles: San Diego enters Sunday's matchup fresh off a five-set road thriller in Omaha, pushing one of the league's top teams to extra points in the deciding frame, and already owns a five-set home victory over Atlanta earlier this season.

Loberg's All-Around Surge Continues: Outside hitter Grace Loberg remains in peak form, coming off a 22-point performance with a season-high 18 digs in Omaha for her third straight double-double and third consecutive 20-plus point outing. She continues to rank among MLV's most productive all-around players, providing consistent offense, serve pressure, and back-row defense.

Lewis Breaks Through in Expanded Role: Opposite Morgan Lewis delivered a career performance in her first start of the season, posting 12 kills and a career-best 21 digs for her first double-double of the year.

Offense in Rhythm Under Monserez: Setter Marlie Monserez orchestrated the offense with a season-high 57 assists in Omaha for her fifth consecutive double-double. Her total marked the fifth-most assists in a single match in Mojo history as she continues to elevate the tempo and balance of the offense heading into Atlanta.

Net Presence Trending Up: Middle blocker Marin Grote anchored the front line with 17 points and five blocks against Omaha, including four in the fifth set.

Bench Impact Making a Difference: Rookie outside hitter Hayden Kubik provided an instant spark off the bench in Omaha, delivering key kills during a pivotal fourth-set run and again in the fifth. San Diego continues to benefit from growing depth as younger players step into high-leverage moments.

Defensive Effort Sustained: Libero Shara Venegas continues to set the tone defensively, providing steady serve-receive and floor coverage as San Diego extended rallies and forced long exchanges against Omaha. The Mojo ability to stay composed in long points will be critical against Atlanta physical offense.

Momentum Building on the Road: While the results have been mixed, San Diego has shown the ability to push strong opponents and close tight sets. With a five-set win over Atlanta already this season and confidence built through extended road tests, the Mojo head into the rematch focused on sustaining pressure and finishing strong.

ATLANTA VIBE OUTLOOK

Early Momentum Tested: Atlanta opened the season 2-1 but enters Sunday on a three-match losing streak. The slide began with a five-set loss in San Diego, followed by another five-set defeat to Dallas and a four-set loss at Indy on Thursday. With one match against Columbus postponed, the Vibe are looking to regain rhythm and consistency as they return home.

Setter Rotation in Early Season: Atlanta has utilized a mix of setters through the opening portion of the season as it continues to search for offensive continuity. Averi Carlson currently leads the team with 101 total assists, averaging 6.73 per set.

Edmond Drives the Offense: Outside hitter Leah Edmond remains Atlanta's primary scoring option and one of the league's most productive attackers. She ranks second in Major League Volleyball in kills with 109, kills per set at 4.19, points with 122, and points per set at 4.69, serving as the focal point in both system and out-of-system situations.

Colvin Controls the Net: Middle blocker Raven Colvin continues to anchor the Vibe at the net, leading the league with 22 total blocks and ranking third in blocks per set at 0.85. She is also tied for third in the league with three service aces, adding impact from the service line in addition to her blocking presence.

Extended Match Experience: Three of Atlanta's last four matches have gone five sets, including the earlier meeting with San Diego. While the Vibe have consistently pushed opponents into extended matches, improving late-set execution has become a key focus as they look to convert close sets into wins.

MOJO-VIBE CONNECTIONS

Former Vibe Teammates: Mojo setter Marlie Monserez and middle blockers McKenna Vicini and Karis Watson all previously suited up for the Atlanta Vibe before joining San Diego.

Collegiate Links: Mojo outside hitter Maya Tabron and Vibe setter Averi Carlson both finished their collegiate careers at SMU, with Tabron completing her career in 2024 and Carlson in 2025. Carlson also shares a collegiate connection with Mojo middle blocker Kayla Caffey, as both played at Texas.







