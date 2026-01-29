San Diego Mojo Welcome HRC Fertility as Official Partner

San Diego Mojo News Release







At HRC Fertility, your dreams matter. Led by renowned physicians in infertility care, the HRC team provides guidance and treatment, grounded in research, supporting each patient's family building journey with expertise, innovation and compassion.

As women's sports continue to grow, amplifying athlete voices, expanding fan bases and increasing media visibility, HRC Fertility is proud to partner with the San Diego Mojo, reinforcing its commitment to advancing infertility medicine and expanding access to family building options for all.

"Women's sports play a vital role in visibility, confidence and community, and that matters deeply to us at HRC Fertility," said Kerry Ayazi, administrative president of HRC Fertility. "Partnering with the San Diego Mojo allows us to support an organization that champions women as athletes, leaders and role models, while reflecting our shared commitment to empowering women as they make informed choices about their futures and their families, both on and off the court."

Through services including pioneering needle free technology, egg preservation, in vitro fertilization (IVF) and intrauterine insemination (IUI), HRC Fertility prioritizes inclusivity, honoring each patient's unique fertility journey.

"During my playing days, I had to consider all options about my body including how, and when, to become a mom," said Mojo head coach Alisha Childress. "I'm now blessed with three beautiful children. As someone who's lived through balancing a playing career with pregnancy and motherhood, I appreciate the decisions future parents-to-be have to make that are best for them."

HRC Fertility serves the San Diego community through locations in San Diego and Carlsbad, with additional clinics throughout California and Nevada.

