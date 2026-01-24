Mojo Battle But Fall in Four Sets at Home to Grand Rapids Rise

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo delivered strong individual performances and a decisive third-set response but ultimately fell in four sets to the Grand Rapids Rise on Friday night at Viejas Arena, 31-29, 25-22, 16-25, 25-19.

Outside hitter Grace Loberg led all scorers with 23 points, posting her second straight double-double with 20 kills, 15 digs and a season-high three blocks while hitting .351. Maya Tabron added her second consecutive double-double as well, with the outside hitter finishing with 16 kills on .391 hitting and 17 digs, along with an ace and two assists.

Setter Marlie Monserez continued her steady play with a fourth straight double-double, tallying 49 assists and 11 digs while adding two kills and a season-high three blocks. Libero Shara Venegas anchored the back row with 15 digs.

San Diego controlled large stretches of a tightly contested opening set, opening a five-point cushion at 19-14 behind back-to-back kills from Loberg. The Mojo earned multiple set points in extended bonus play, but Grand Rapids narrowly escaped with a 31-29 win.

The Rise carried that momentum into the second set, using a late surge to pull away and take a 25-22 decision despite the Mojo remaining within striking distance throughout the frame.

San Diego answered decisively in the third set, jumping out early and dictating play on both sides of the net. A balanced attack and strong blocking performance helped the Mojo cruise to a 25-16 win, capped by a Morgan Lewis block to force a fourth set.

The final set stayed close early before Grand Rapids built separation midway through the frame. San Diego fought to stay within range, but the Rise closed out the match, 25-19.

San Diego fell to 1-4 on the season, while Grand Rapids improved to 2-3.

The Mojo head back on the road next week, opening a two-match trip with a return visit to Nebraska to face the Omaha Supernovas on Friday, Jan. 30, at CHI Health Center (5 p.m. PT/7 p.m. CT). The Mojo will then travel to face the Atlanta Vibe on Sunday, Feb. 1, before returning home Friday, Feb. 6, to host the Columbus Fury. Fans can purchase tickets now at LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact the team at tickets@letsgomojo.com or call 619-984-6656 (MOJO).







