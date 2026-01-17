Game Preview: Atlanta Vibe at San Diego Mojo: January 18, 2026

Published on January 17, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Game 4: Atlanta Vibe (2-1) at San Diego Mojo (0-3)

Sunday, January 18, 2026 | 4 p.m. PT

Viejas Arena | San Diego, Calif.

Tune In

The game will broadcast and stream live on KUSI.

Bryan Fenly (play-by-play) and Victoria Dennis (analyst) will be on the call.

MATCHUP STORYLINES

San Diego returns to Viejas Arena on Sunday looking to turn early-season progress into a breakthrough result as the Mojo host the Atlanta Vibe. While Atlanta enters third in the league at 2-1, San Diego continues to show growth under first-year head coach Alisha Childress, pushing opponents in extended matches and building cohesion with each outing.

Setter Marlie Monserez anchors the Mojo attack as San Diego looks to establish tempo and balance across all rotations. A two-time All-League selection during her time with Atlanta, Monserez faces her former club while directing an offense led by Jovana Brakočević, Grace Loberg, Maya Tabron, and rookie Hayden Kubik. Defensively, libero Shara Venegas continues to stabilize the backcourt and extend rallies for the home side.

Atlanta brings momentum following a five-set reverse sweep of Omaha and is led by league-leading outside hitter Leah Edmond and middle blocker Raven Colvin at the net. The Vibe hold an 8-0 advantage in the all-time series, but the Mojo enter Sunday looking to leverage home-court energy to challenge a familiar opponent and continue building momentum in front of the Viejas Arena crowd.

SAN DIEGO MOJO OUTLOOK

A New Era Underway: The 2026 season marks the first year under head coach Alisha Childress, a U.S. Olympic bronze medalist in 2016 and former league All-Star setter. Childress brings championship experience and a player-first approach as she guides the Mojo through her inaugural head coaching campaign.

Fast Starts, Lessons on the Road: San Diego opened strong in Thursday's four-set loss at Dallas, winning the first set 25-15 and hitting .324 with just one attacking error.

Balanced Offensive Effort: Grace Loberg led the Mojo at Dallas with 13 points on 12 kills and an ace, while Maya Tabron added 11 points and Kayla Caffey contributed 10 points, including two aces.

Middle and Service Pressure: Marin Grote added seven kills, a block, and two aces against the Pulse, continuing to be a factor at the net and from the service line as the Mojo look to create pressure in transition.

Defensive Backbone: Libero Shara Venegas has been one of the league's most productive defenders early in the season, tied for the MLV lead with 44 digs while averaging 4.00 digs per set, the second-best mark in the league.

Setting the Tempo: Setter Marlie Monserez ranks fourth in the league with 94 assists, averaging 8.55 assists per set. She recorded her second straight double-double at Dallas with 32 assists and 10 digs after posting 38 assists and 13 digs against Orlando.

Efficiency in the Middle: San Diego's middle blockers have been a consistent offensive presence. Kayla Caffey ranks fourth in MLV with a 54.4 percent kill percentage and a 45.5 percent hitting efficiency, underscoring the Mojo's ability to score efficiently in the middle of the floor.

Service Pressure: Middle blocker Marin Grote ranks second in MLV with five aces and a 0.45 aces-per-set average. Middle blocker Kayla Caffey is tied for third in both total aces with three and aces per set at 0.33, giving San Diego multiple point-scoring threats from the service line.

Pin Production: Outside hitter Grace Loberg ranks among the league leaders on the pins, with 30 kills, the 10th-most in MLV, while averaging 2.73 kills per set, eighth-best in the league.

All-Star Impact: All-Stars Venegas and Grote continue to provide consistency and high-level execution at libero and middle blocker, particularly in momentum-setting moments.

Championship Pedigree: The roster features multiple NCAA champions, including Grace Loberg (Wisconsin, 2021), Kayla Caffey (Texas, 2022), McKenna Vicini (Stanford, 2019), Morgan Perkins (Texas A&M, 2025), and Shannon Scully (USC Beach, 2022), bringing proven success from elite collegiate programs.

Homegrown and Global Talent: California remains well represented by Tabron, Scully, Lewis, Grote, and Allison Jacobs, while international experience from Puerto Rico and Serbia adds depth and stylistic diversity to the roster.

ATLANTA VIBE OUTLOOK

Strong Early Start: Winners of their last two matches, Atlanta enters the matchup third in the league at 2-1, coming off a five-set reverse sweep of Omaha on the road.

League-Leading Firepower: Outside hitter Leah Edmond has been one of the league's most productive attackers through the opening weeks, leading MLV in kills (57), kills per set (4.75), points (64), and points per set (5.33). Edmond remains the focal point of Atlanta's offense in both high-volume and high-pressure situations.

Net Presence: Middle blocker Raven Colvin anchors the Vibe at the net, ranking second in the league with 13 total blocks and tied for second in blocks per set at 1.08. Her presence in the middle has been a key factor in Atlanta's defensive efficiency.

Balance and Depth: Atlanta features balanced scoring across the lineup, allowing the Vibe to maintain offensive rhythm even when opponents key on Edmond. That depth was evident in the comeback win at Omaha.

Road-Tested Group: With wins both home and away early in the season, Atlanta enters Sunday's match battle-tested and confident as it continues to establish itself among the league's top contenders.

MOJO-VIBE CONNECTIONS

Former Vibe Teammates: Mojo setter Marlie Monserez and middle blockers McKenna Vicini and Karis Watson all previously played for the Atlanta Vibe before joining San Diego.

National Champions: Mojo middle blocker Morgan Perkins and Vibe setter Maddie Waak were teammates at Texas A&M, helping the Aggies capture the 2025 National Championship, the first in program history.

Collegiate Links: Mojo outside hitter Maya Tabron and Vibe setter Averi Carlson both finished their collegiate careers at SMU, Tabron in 2024 and Carlson in 2025. Additionally, Carlson and Mojo middle blocker Kayla Caffey both played at the Texas.







