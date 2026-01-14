Game Preview: San Diego Mojo at Dallas Pulse: January 15, 2026

Published on January 14, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Game 3: San Diego Mojo (0-2) at Dallas Pulse (0-1)

Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 5 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. CT

Comerica Center | Frisco, Texas

Tune In

The game will broadcast and stream live on Victory+. (Free registration)

Chris Mycoskie (play-by-play) and Alex Jean Glover (analyst) will be on the call.

MATCHUP STORYLINES

Seeking First Win: San Diego enters the matchup 0-2 on the season, still looking for its first victory after pushing the defending league champion Orlando to four sets in the home opener. Dallas also seeks its first win as an expansion franchise following a 1-3 loss to Indianapolis.

New Identities: The Mojo continue to build continuity with a roster anchored by veteran leaders and a blend of free agents and young up-and-comers, while the Pulse are defining their identity in their inaugural season behind a highly touted draft class and experienced international talent.

Backcourt Strength: San Diego libero Shara Venegas has been a stabilizing force early in the season, recording a co-match-high 17 digs in the home opener. Dallas counters with a backcourt led by setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson and libero Kylie Murr who were instrumental in the Pulse's season opener.

Pin Production: The matchup features physical play on the pins, with San Diego's balanced attack led by Jovana Brakočević, Maya Tabron, and rookie Hayden Kubik facing a Dallas offense highlighted by outside hitters Mimi Colyer and Sofia Maldonado.

Net Presence: Middle blockers will play a key role, as San Diego's Grote and Kayla Caffey match up against Dallas' Layne Van Buskirk and Malaya Jones.

SAN DIEGO MOJO OUTLOOK

A New Era Underway: The 2026 season marks the first year under head coach Alisha Childress, a U.S. Olympic silver medalist in 2012 and former league All-Star setter. Childress brings championship experience and a player-first approach as she leads the Mojo through her inaugural head coaching campaign.

Early Season Progress: San Diego opened the home slate with a four-set battle against defending league champion Orlando, pushing the Valkyries in multiple extended sets. The Mojo claimed their first set win of the season in the third frame and showed improved offensive balance and defensive intensity throughout the match.

Setting the Tempo: Setter Marlie Monserez posted the first double-double of the season for San Diego with 38 assists and 13 digs against Orlando, directing the offense while anchoring the backcourt in transition.

Defensive Backbone: Libero Shara Venegas continues to be a steady presence in the back row, recording a co-match-high 17 digs in the home opener against Orlando. Now in her third season with the Mojo, Venegas remains a key leader in serve receive and defensive organization.

Offensive Contributors Emerging: Opposite Jovana Brakočević and middle blocker Marin Grote each totaled 14 points against Orlando. Grote added three aces to tie the Mojo single-game record, while rookie outside hitter Hayden Kubik made an immediate impact, recording a team-high 11 kills while playing just two sets.

All-Star Impact: All-Stars Venegas and Grote continue to provide consistency and high-level execution at libero and middle blocker, particularly in momentum-setting moments.

Championship Pedigree: The roster features multiple NCAA champions, including Grace Loberg (Wisconsin, 2021), Kayla Caffey (Texas, 2022), McKenna Vicini (Stanford, 2019), Morgan Perkins (Texas A&M, 2025), and Shannon Scully (USC Beach, 2022), bringing proven success from elite collegiate programs.

Homegrown and Global Talent: California remains well represented by Tabron, Scully, Lewis, Grote, and Allison Jacobs, while international experience from Puerto Rico and Serbia adds depth and stylistic diversity to the roster.

Building Toward Consistency: With a blend of Olympic medalists, international veterans, and emerging collegiate talent, San Diego continues to build cohesion early in the season as it prepares for upcoming road and home challenges.

DALLAS PULSE OUTLOOK

Inaugural Season Underway: The Dallas Pulse are competing in their first season as North Texas' first professional women's volleyball team, opening the 2026 Major League Volleyball campaign at Comerica Center in Frisco. Dallas enters the match seeking its first win after dropping its season opener on January 9 against the Indy Ignite.

Historic No. 1 Pick: Outside hitter Mimi Colyer, selected No. 1 overall out of Wisconsin in the 2025 Major League Volleyball Draft, has quickly become a focal point of the Pulse offense. Colyer was the first draft selection in Pulse history.

Draft Class Impact: Dallas added one more key piece in the draft with opposite hitter Malaya Jones from SMU.

Season Opener Takeaways: The Pulse opened their inaugural season with a four-set loss to the Indianapolis Ignite at home. Outside hitter Sofia Maldonado led Dallas with 16 kills, while Colyer added 12 kills on 36 attempts. Middle blocker Layne Van Buskirk recorded a match-high five blocks.

Roster Balance: Dallas features a blend of high-impact rookies and experienced contributors across all positions.

MOJO-PULSE CONNECTIONS

National Team Ties: Mojo libero Shara Venegas and Dallas Pulse setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson have shared extensive experience with the Puerto Rico national team.

Former Mojo Players: Dallas Pulse middle blocker Karson Bacon was a member of the inaugural 2024 Mojo team, and setter Ceila Cullen played for San Diego last season.

College Teammates: Mojo outside hitter Maya Tabron and Cullen were teammates at SMU during the 2024 NCAA season.







