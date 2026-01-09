San Diego Mojo Opens Season with Tough Road Loss in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. - The San Diego Mojo opened the 2026 Major League Volleyball season Thursday night on the road against the Omaha Supernovas at CHI Health Center, falling in three sets, 25-23, 25-21, 25-16. The matchup marked the first game under new head coach Alisha Childress.

A trio of Mojo players scored in double figures, with outside hitters Grace Loberg and Maya Tabron and middle blocker Kayla Caffey collecting 10 points each. Loberg led the squad with nine kills and 10 digs, while Tabron added three blocks. Setter Marlie Monserez paced San Diego with 24 assists.

The first set was a back-and-forth battle. After falling behind 5-2, the Mojo went on a six-point run sparked by back-to-back points from Caffey, courtesy of a kill and a block, to take an 8-5 lead. Omaha responded with a 6-1 run, but a Tabron kill and block tied the set at 11-all.

Omaha opened a 15-11 lead before a tip from middle blocker Marin Grote ended the run. The Supernovas pushed ahead 18-12, but a 4-1 Mojo rally, highlighted by a Loberg block, forced an Omaha timeout. A Jovana Brakočević block cut the deficit to 19-17, and the teams traded points to 22-20 before Omaha reached set point at 24-20. San Diego captured the next two points to force another timeout, and a Loberg kill earned a fourth set point, but Omaha closed the set 25-23.

Tabron led San Diego in the first set with four kills and three blocks for seven points, adding four digs, while Monserez recorded nine assists and four digs.

The second set featured 11 ties and four lead changes. Monserez set a fast tempo to open the frame as the Mojo jumped to a 3-0 lead. Omaha gradually chipped away and took its first lead at 9-8. Brakočević's cross-court kill gave the Mojo a 11-10 advantage, and a Caffey kill later extended the lead to 16-14 heading into the break.

Omaha surged early in the second half of the set, winning three straight points to retake the lead. San Diego responded with a Tabron swing and a Grote kill to move back ahead at 18-17. Back-to-back points, including a Tabron ace, tied the set at 20-all, but the Supernovas scored five of the next six points to take the set 25-21.

Caffey led San Diego in the second set with three kills and an ace, while Monserez added 11 assists, keeping the Mojo in system throughout the back-and-forth frame.

In the third set, Omaha captured the first three points, but San Diego responded with a three-point run, capped by a Monserez block and a Loberg kill, to even the score at 3-all. The teams remained level at 6-6 before the Supernovas pulled away, taking a 16-11 lead at the break. The Mojo battled to keep within striking distance, trailing 19-14, but Omaha dominated the final stretch, winning six of the last eight points to take the set 25-16 and complete the sweep.

San Diego first-round pick Hayden Kubik made her professional debut in the third set, recording two kills and an assist.

