Fury Open Season with Win at Atlanta

January 8, 2026

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Columbus Fury opened the season with a big road win over the Atlanta Vibe, led by Raina Terry's career-high 27 kills at Gas South Arena on Thursday night. Terry was exceptional throughout the match, finishing with a .361 hitting percentage and adding eight digs and four blocks.

The season opening win is the first in franchise history for the Fury and the team's first ever win over the Vibe in Atlanta.

Megan Lush added 11 kills and a team-high 19 digs for her first double-double of the season. Taylor Fricano added nine kills and 11 digs, while Regan Pittman-Nelson eight kills and a team-high seven blocks.

Ashley Evans made her Fury debut and dished out 50 assists, while also adding 10 digs for a double-double. Aleksandra Jegdic also made her first start for the Fury at libero, chipping in 14 digs and three assists.

The Fury dropped a close first set, 25-23, despite an impressive seven kills by Terry. Atlanta got out to a 14-11 lead before Columbus rallied to knot the set at 14-all. The Fury trailed 21-19 late but chipped away and managed to make it close late before eventually dropping the set.

Columbus and Atlanta had an epic battle in the second set, with the Fury pulling off a 31-29 win to even up the match at one set apiece. Terry added eight more kills to bring her total to 15 through the first two sets. Lush chipped in five kills and six digs in the set, while Fricano added four more kills. Abby Walker came off the bench as a serving substitute and served the final two points for the Fury.

The Fury grabbed the lead in the match with a 25-23 win in the third set, led yet again by Terry with five kills on nine sets including set point. Lush and Pittman-Nelson each added three kills, while Walker added two kills and a service ace.

In the fourth set, the teams were tied at 19 before the Fury took over and went on a 6-0 run to finish off the win with a 25-19 win.







