Atlanta at Columbus MLV Match Postponed

Major League Volleyball has announced that the Atlanta at Columbus match, scheduled for Sunday, January 25, has been postponed as a result of Winter Storm Fern causing inclement weather across the country.

Due to current travel delays and potential cancellations, as well as out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made by the league in advance of the Sunday match after consultation between the league, teams and Nationwide Arena.

The match will be rescheduled later in the 2026 season, with the date and time to be announced in the future. All tickets purchased will be honored by the Columbus Fury and Nationwide Arena for the rescheduled date.

