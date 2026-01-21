Columbus Head to Omaha for Thursday Match

Published on January 21, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury head back on the road for a match-up with the Omaha Supernovas at the CHI Health Center on Thursday, January 22 at 8 p.m. ET. The Fury hosted the Supernovas in the home opener on January 10 and came up just short in close four-set loss.

The next home match at Nationwide Arena is Sunday, January 25 against the Atlanta Vibe at 2 p.m. The Columbus Fury has several ticket options available for fans - including single match, partial plans and full season tickets. Click here or email columbusfury@columbusfury.com for more details. Fans can also call the ticket office at 614-380-FURY (3879).

THE SERIES

This is the 10th meeting between the Columbus Fury and the Omaha Supernovas, with the Supernovas holding an 8-1 advantage in the all-time series. The Fury won the first ever meeting between the teams, but Omaha has won the last eight matches. In the first match between the teams this season, the Supernovas pulled out a four-set win in which every set was decided by three points or less.

THE OPPONENT

The Omaha Supernovas welcomed back their biggest batch of returners in franchise history, resigning five players from 2025 and one from the 2024 championship-winning team. The Supernovas are led by first-year head coach and USA Volleyball mainstay Luka Slabe. Omaha placed two players on the MLV Preseason All-League Team, with both Brooke Nuneviller and Morgan Hentz representing the franchise. The reigning MLV Outside Hitter of the Year, Nuneviller returns to Omaha as a two-time All-League First Team pick after ranking second in MLV in kills per set (3.77), fourth in kills (381) and sixth in both total digs (348) and digs per set (3.45). Hentz is the two-time MLV Libero of the Year, playing her first to seasons for the Atlanta Vibe and leading the league in digs per set both seasons.

UNLEASH THE FURY

The Fury lead Major League Volleyball with 62 total blocks through the first four matches. Columbus has had double-digit blocks in every match, including a franchise record 17 blocks in the four-set loss to Omaha on Jan. 10.

There have been promising signs for the Columbus Fury this season, with all three losses being extremely close matches. The first loss came to Omaha in a four-set match where every set was decided by three points or less. The last two losses have been in five sets, with the loss to Indy having the highest-scoring fifth set in MLV history (22-20).

Raina Terry has had a big start to the year, following up on her solid rookie season. The Marengo, Ohio native leads MLV with 78 kills and 92 points. Terry has had double-digit kills in every match and has two double-doubles as well.

Flormarie Heredia Colon made her highly anticipated professional debut and was stellar against Indy Ignite. The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native finished with 25 kills, eight digs, three blocks and two service aces to open her career.

Setter Ashley Evans has been a big addition for Columbus, quarterbacking the Fury this season and ranking second in the league with 189 assists. She has recorded a double-double in every match so far and her 57 assists in the five-set loss to Indy were the second-most in a match in franchise history.

BLOCK PARTY

Through the first four matches, the Columbus Fury lead Major League Volleyball with 62 total blocks. The Fury have 12 more blocks than any other team in the league, but their 3.44 blocks per set rank second to the Dallas Pulse (3.63) who have only played two matches. Columbus has recorded double-digit blocks in every match this season and in the narrow loss to Omaha the Fury set a franchise record with 17 total blocks.

THE RETURNERS

Megan Lush, Raina Terry and Abby Walker - all Ohio natives - return for another season with the Columbus Fury in 2026. The duo of Terry and Walker were drafted in 2024 and played big roles for the Fury as rookies last season.

Terry made an immediate impact, finishing second on the team with 2.55 kills per set (194 kills) and 3.11 points per set (236) after being selected with the 11th overall pick. Walker led the team in blocks and hitting percentage after being taken with the 32nd overall pick.

Lush, the two-time team captain and 2025 MLV All-Star, had another great all-around season for the Fury in 2025, finishing with 163 kills, 220 digs, 22 blocks and nine service aces.

THE NEWCOMERS

The Columbus Fury signed several high-impact free agents in August, adding more experience and size to the roster. Among those free agents is setter Ashley Evans - an Ohio native - who played last season for Bergamo in the Italian league after being the MLV assists leader during the league's inaugural season in 2024.

Another standout signing is libero Aleksandra Jegdic, who was a member of the 2022 World Championship winning Serbian national team. She is a highly experienced professional, with 15 years of experience across Europe.

Additionally, the Fury added opposite Taylor Fricano, middle blocker Rachel Gomez, setter Audrey Pak and middle blocker Regan Pittman in August. Columbus later signed middle blocker Rainelle Jones, an MLV veteran and Fury fan favorite from the 2024 season, outside hitter Jaelyn Hodge, libero Kamaile Hiapo and opposite Kashauna Williams.

THE ROOKIES

With a plan of adding "point scorers" to the roster during the 2025 MLV Draft, the Columbus Fury did just that by adding Flormarie Heredia Colon (Miami), Maya Winterhoff (App State) and free agent Akasha Anderson (Purdue). Heredia Colon, an outside hitter from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, led the NCAA in kills as a senior in 2025 and set the Miami record for career kills. Winterhoff, a middle blocker, led the Sun Belt in hitting percentage for a third-consecutive season in 2025, while Anderson, an outside hitter, was named All-Big Ten Second Team in her final collegiate season.

The Columbus Fury have several ticket options available for fans - including single match, partial plans and full season tickets. Email columbusfury@columbusfury.com for more details. Fans can also call the ticket office at 614-380-FURY (3879).







Major League Volleyball Stories from January 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.