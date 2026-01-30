Pulse Rally Past Fury in Three-Set Sweep

Published on January 29, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Dallas Pulse used late runs in each set to defeat the Columbus Fury in straight sets, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19, at Nationwide Arena on Thursday night.

The Fury (2-4), who had not played in a week after last weekend's match was postponed due to weather, struggled after the long layoff between matches.

"I thought it was a bad played game by us. A bad week of preparation by us, and here's the result of a bad week," head coach Angel Perez said. "We don't want to find any excuses, but it's just been hard for us to train this week. I thought we had our chances there on the first two sets and let them slip away. So the question now is, how quickly can we recover with a quick turnaround on Saturday. Hopefully we can show the grind that we've been showing the four matches before this one."

Both Fury setters, Ashley Evans and Audrey Pak, played significant amounts throughout the three sets. Ashley Evans had 15 assists, 9 digs, 3 kills, and a block. Audrey Pak had 9 assists, 2 digs, and 1 kill.

Outside hitter Raina Terry led the Fury offensively with 14 kills on 33 attempts and added two blocks.

Columbus built an early advantage behind strong play at the net in the opening set. Outside hitter Flormarie Heredia-Colon recorded two kills, while middle blocker Reagan Pittman-Nelson added a kill and a block as the Fury held the lead through the middle of the frame with an early 10-6 lead.

The teams traded points through the middle of the opening set before Columbus built a 15-11 lead following multiple Dallas attack errors. Outside Hitter Megan Lush contributed early offense, and Terry added two late kills to help the Fury reach 20 points first. Dallas responded with a 3-1 run and closed the set behind strong play from Mimi Colyer, who recorded four kills and a block. A failed Columbus challenge on set point allowed the Pulse to take the set 25-23.

Columbus jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second set, highlighted by two points from Terry and a block by middle blocker Abby Walker. The Fury extended the lead to 12-5 behind a Heredia-Colon block and reached 10 points first. Dallas answered with multiple scoring runs, including a decisive 5-0 stretch that gave the Pulse a 22-19 lead. Dallas closed the set 25-21 after a Columbus service error.

The third set remained close early, with Walker recording a block and Lush adding a kill. Columbus briefly regained the lead after a successful challenge on an attack line call. Dallas responded with a 4-0 run and maintained control for the remainder of the set. Terry recorded several late kills to keep Columbus within reach, but the Pulse closed the match with a 25-19 win, sealing their victory in the decisive final set.

