Atlanta Vibe Fall, 3-1, on Road at Indy Ignite

Published on January 29, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







The Atlanta Vibe fell to the Indy Ignite Thursday in four sets, 3-1.

Indy (4-1) came out firing and took the early 1-0 lead after a 25-18 set.

Atlanta (2-4) battled back to a 25-16 win in the second set, keyed through a 9-1 scoring run and solid defense at the net from Middle Blocker Raven Colvin's 67% kill rate and three blocks.

The Ignite tightened up defensively alongside a surge of Outside Hitter offense to secure the final two sets and victory.

Indy took the third set, 25-19, and sealed the win, 25-18, in the final set.

Colvin, who is from Indianapolis, finished an all-around strong performance with six kills, three blocks and two aces.

Atlanta Opposite Hitter Aiko Jones and Outside Hitter Leah Edmond battled in both phases. Jones racked up six kills, four blocks and 12 digs. Edmond led the team with 13 kills and added 10 digs.

The Vibe return home to play San Diego Sunday, February 1 for the "Rep Your School" theme match and a chance to rebound at Gas South Arena. Tickets are available here.







