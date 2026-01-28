Atlanta Vibe at Columbus Fury Match Rescheduled for May 3

Major League Volleyball announced Wednesday that the previously postponed Atlanta at Columbus match has been rescheduled for May 3 at 2 p.m. at Nationwide Arena.

The match - which was scheduled for Sunday, January 25 - was postponed as a result of Winter Storm Fern causing inclement weather across the country.

Tickets purchased for the originally scheduled Jan. 25 match will be honored for the rescheduled May 3 match at Nationwide Arena. For any questions regarding tickets purchased for this match please email columbusfury@columbusfury.com or call 614-380-FURY (3879).

Atlanta returns to action on the road against the Indy Ignite Thursday at 7 PM ET. The match will stream on YouTube.

The Vibe (2-3) and Ignite (3-1) share several familiarities. The Vibe face former Setter Mia Tuaniga who played for Atlanta during the 2025 season. Atlanta Outside Hitter Leah Edmond and Indy Opposite Hitter Azhani Tealer were college teammates at Kentucky. Atlanta Opposite Hitter Aiko Jones was college teammates with Indy Outside Hitter Anna DeBeer, Middle Blocker Cara Cresse and Libero Elena Scott at Louisville.







