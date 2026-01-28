Omaha Supernovas, gorjana Partner for Upcoming National Girls & Women in Sports Match

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, have teamed up with gorjana, a fan-favorite contemporary jewelry brand, to celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Night on Friday, Jan. 30, at Kiewit Court inside the CHI Health Center, when the Supernovas take on the San Diego Mojo at 7 p.m. CST.

gorjana has been sponsoring women in sports for the past three years and is now marking its first-ever partnership with a professional volleyball franchise. For this Friday's match, gorjana will donate tickets to Omaha nonprofit Epic for Girls, supporting a shared mission to increase accessibility for girls and women in sport. With anticipation building for the largest Supernovas crowd of the 2026 season, gorjana will also offer fans the chance to win exclusive giveaways during the match.

Following the match, a 45-minute autograph session will feature Supernovas stars and gorjana Athletes Brooke Nuneviller and Merritt Beason, with Brooke and Merritt gifting fans in line a $25 gorjana gift card, while supplies last and limited to one per household.

A California-based jewelry brand known for its effortless, elevated designs, gorjana was founded in 2004 by Gorjana and Jason Reidel, and is still family owned and operated. Since opening its first brand store in Laguna Beach, gorjana has expanded to over 120 stores nationwide.







