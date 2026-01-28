MLV Minnesota Names Pedro Mendes GM And Head Coach

Published on January 28, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Minnesota News Release







Minnesota Sports & Entertainment and MLV Minnesota has announced that Pedro Mendes has been named the team's first General Manager and Head Coach. Mendes was most recently an Assistant Coach at the University of Minnesota from 2024-26 and brings extensive collegiate and international coaching and playing experience to MLV Minnesota.

"I am extremely excited to lead this franchise in its inaugural season. Minnesota's volleyball culture is strong, passionate, and continues to grow," Mendes said. "Building a team from the ground up in a state with such a rich volleyball tradition is thrilling. I would like to extend my sincerest gratitude to the entire leadership group for this opportunity."

Prior to joining MLV Minnesota, Mendes served two stints as an Assistant Coach at the University of Minnesota: first as a Volunteer Assistant in 2022 under Head Coach Hugh McCutcheon, and again as an Assistant Coach from 2024 to 2026. During his time with the program, he helped guide the team to two Sweet 16 appearances in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.

Before coming to Minnesota in 2022, Mendes was the Head Coach at Hylte/Halmstad Volley in Sweden, where he led the team to national and cup championships in 2021 and 2022. During his two seasons, he played a key role in recruiting players and was selected by the Swedish national team to identify talent abroad. Mendes began his coaching career in 2019 as an Assistant Coach with Ezcasibasi Sports Club in Istanbul, Turkey. During that season, he helped the team win the Turkish Cup and take 2nd place at the World Championships in China.

As a player, Mendes had a successful 10-year professional career worldwide. He has a degree in physical education from UniFunvic in São Paulo, Brazil.

"Pedro's background in identifying and developing talent was exactly what we were looking for in a General Manager and Head Coach," said Minnesota Sports & Entertainment CEO Matt Majka. "His impressive resume and strong understanding of Minnesota's vibrant volleyball culture will be incredibly beneficial to this franchise."

Mendes was born and raised in São Paulo, Brazil, and is married to former Gopher Volleyball standout Lauren Gibbemeyer. The couple has two children: a 4-year-old daughter, Skye, and a 2-year-old son, Bruno.

MLV Minnesota will begin league play in January 2027.







Major League Volleyball Stories from January 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.