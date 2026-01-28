MLV Announces Atlanta at Columbus Match Rescheduled for May 3

The Jan. 25 match between Atlanta and Columbus was postponed due to inclement weather and has been rescheduled for May 3 at 2 p.m. at Nationwide Arena.

The match which was scheduled for Sunday, January 25, was postponed as a result of Winter Storm Fern causing inclement weather across the country.

Tickets purchased for the originally scheduled Jan. 25 match will be honored for the rescheduled May 3 match at Nationwide Arena. For any questions regarding tickets purchased for this match please email columbusfury@columbusfury.com or call 614-380-FURY (3879).







