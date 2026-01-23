Fury Take Down Supernovas in Omaha

Published on January 22, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Columbus Fury News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Columbus Fury picked up a big win over the Omaha Supernovas, 25-23, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21, to snap their early season losing streak on Thursday at the CHI Health Center.

Regan Pittman-Nelson had an outstanding match, leading the Fury with 13 kills and a .455 hitting percentage to go with five digs and two blocks. Her partner in the middle, Abby Walker, also had a big match with nine kills, four digs and three blocks.

The Fury (2-3) had their first match without double-digit blocks but they had a season-high .267 hitting percentage. Ashley Evans played a big part in quarterbacking the Fury, dishing out 47 assists and adding 14 digs and a season-high four kills. Evans has had a double-double in every match this season.

"We did a lot of good things today that we have been working hard on," head coach Angel Perez said. "Our discipline with our serving and block defense was great. We created great opportunities and made good decisions in transition, which is something we have been working on. Today we did a good job of finding opportunities and taking advantage of them."

Raina Terry had another double-digit kill performance with 11 kills to go with eight digs and two blocks. Megan Lush added nine kills and 12 digs, while Flormarie Heredia Colon finished with nine kills.

Aleksandra Jegdic had another solid back row performance and finished with 13 digs and added three assists.

The Fury picked up the first set win, 25-23, after trailing 5-2 early. The Columbus middle blockers Pittman-Nelson and Walker led the way in the opening set, each recording an efficient four kills. After the early deficit, the Fury chipped away and tied the set up 8-8 before taking the lead and holding on for the win.

Columbus went up 2-0 in the match with a 25-22 win in the second set, hitting .236 in the set and led by Heredia Colon with six kills on nine swings. Pittman-Nelson was outstanding yet again in the second set with five kills on nine attempts. The Fury led pretty much from start to finish in the second set and closed it out on Heredia Colon's sixth kill of the set.

Omaha extended the match with a 25-18 win in the third set, hitting .457 and leading the entire way. Terry led the way for Columbus with four kills in the set but the Fury were unable to complete the sweep.

The Fury bounced back in the fourth set to close out the match with a 25-21 win. Pittman-Nelson led the way yet again with four kills, two blocks and two digs. They Fury managed to grab an early lead in the set and held on the rest of the way.

Up Next

The Columbus Fury return home for a three-match homestand, starting on Sunday, January 25 at 2 p.m. against the Atlanta Vibe. The Columbus Fury have several ticket options available for fans - including single match, partial plans and full season tickets. Click here or email columbusfury@columbusfury.com for more details. Fans can also call the ticket office at 614-380-FURY (3879).







Major League Volleyball Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.