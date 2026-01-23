Valkyries Fall to Ignite in Four Set Championship Rematch

Published on January 22, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries, reigning 2025 Major League Volleyball champions, returned to Addition Financial Arena on Thursday night to face the Indy Ignite for the first time since their championship meeting last season. In a tightly contested rematch, Orlando came up just short, falling to Indy in four sets, 18-25, 25-23, 25-27, 18-25.

Both teams entered the matchup riding momentum after starting the season undefeated, and each team picking up five-set victories over the weekend, with Orlando defeating Omaha on Jan. 18 and Indy picking up a win against the Columbus Fury on Jan. 17.

Outside hitter Charitie Luper led the Valkyries offensively, setting the tone from the opening serve and finishing with a match-high 15 kills. Brittany Abercrombie was the next closest Valkyrie in kills with seven.

Despite responding in set two after dropping the opening set, Orlando struggled to capitalize in the closing moments. Indy's defense suffocated Orlando, with Blake Mohler anchoring the Ignite at the net and recording multiple momentum-shifting blocks in the third and fourth sets, finishing with six in total. Although the Ignite committed 18 service errors, their first-ball control and blocking presence consistently slowed Orlando's attack.

The difference ultimately came at the net, where Indy held a 16-6 advantage in blocks, forcing the Valkyries into extended rallies they were unable to overcome.

"We didn't hit well enough tonight, and it showed," head coach Amy Pauly said postgame. "When you play a team like Indy, you have to be ready to match their aggression on both sides of the net. We didn't do that consistently, but we'll regroup and get ready for a really solid Dallas team on Sunday."

Charitie Luper led both teams with 15 kills

Charitie Luper recorded 15 kills and 17 digs, her third straight double double to begin the season

Orlando finished with six blocks, their lowest blocking total of the season.

Orlando finished with a .100 hitting percentage, the lowest mark in franchise history

Next Match: Orlando Valkyries (3-0) vs. Dallas Pulse (2-0) | Sunday, January 25, 3:00 p.m. ET | Addition Financial Arena | MLV YouTube | Theme: Sunday Funday

