Valkyries Kick off Pivotal Two-Week Stretch Hosting Atlanta Friday and Omaha Sunday

Published on February 2, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries, reigning 2025 Major League Volleyball champions, return to Addition Financial Arena riding the momentum of a 2-0 road trip and entering a pivotal two-week stretch, with their next four matches, two at home followed by two on the road, coming against every 2025 postseason team.

Orlando opens a two-match homestand on Friday, Feb. 6, hosting the Atlanta Vibe (3-4) on Teacher Appreciation Night at 7 p.m. ET. The Valkyries then welcome the Omaha Supernovas (5-3) on Sunday, Feb. 8, for Mental Health Awareness Night, with first serve set for 3 p.m. ET.

Friday's Teacher Appreciation Night will feature the first 250 teachers (with valid ID) receiving a free Foxtail Coffee drink coupon, while the first 1,000 fans through the doors will receive a Valkyries lanyard.

Sunday's matchup will mark the debut of a brand-new Valkyries alternate jersey, unveiled in support of Mental Health Awareness.

Following the homestand, Orlando returns to the road to face the Indy Ignite (5-1) on Friday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. ET, before traveling to Omaha for another high-profile matchup on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. ET.

Both home matches will be streamed live on the MLV YouTube channel.

Match Details vs. Atlanta

Matchup: Orlando Valkyries (5-2) vs. Atlanta Vibe (3-4)

When: Friday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena

Watch: MLV YouTube Channel

Season Series: (0-0) First of four meetings, first of two at Addition Financial Arena

All-Time Series: ATL leads 6-3 (May 9, 2025, last matchup, 3-1 ORL in the 2025 Semifinal match)

Match Details vs. Omaha

Matchup: Orlando Valkyries (5-2) vs. Omaha Supernovas (5-3)

When: Sunday, Feb. 8, at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Fla.

Watch: MLV YouTube Channel

Season Series: (1-0) Second of four meetings, first of two at Addition Financial Arena

All-Time Series: OMA leads 6-3 (January 18, 2026, last matchup, 3-2 Orlando @ Omaha)

After being reverse swept by Dallas at home on January 25, the Valkyries responded with a strong bounce-back performance, going 2-0 on a short road trip against Grand Rapids and Columbus.

Orlando delivered its most efficient offensive showing of the season against Grand Rapids, posting a season-high .358 hitting percentage. The attack was fueled by one of the league's most formidable outside-opposite duos in Brittany Abercrombie and Charitie Luper, with Abercrombie hitting a season-best .465 and Luper hitting .375. The Valkyries' also set new league records in three sets with 68 points, 58 kills, and 57 assists.

That momentum carried into Columbus, where Orlando was tested in a grueling five-set battle in its second match in three days. The Valkyries outlasted the Fury behind Charitie Luper's career-high 24 kills. Natalie Foster finished with six service aces, tying a league record in a five-set match.

After finishing the 2025 season with a 19-9 record and securing a spot among the league's four playoff teams, the Atlanta Vibe have started 2026 with a 3-4 record. They enter this matchup on the heels of a 3-1 victory over San Diego, snapping a three-match losing streak. Atlanta is led by second-year head coach Kayla Banwarth, 2024 MVP Leah Edmond, and 2025 Rising Star Khori Louis. Through seven matches this season, the Vibe rank third in opponent hitting efficiency (.216), second in digs per set (16.37), and fourth in hitting efficiency (.235).

The Omaha Supernovas (5-3) are riding high after rebounding from a franchise long three-match losing streak, to win three consecutive games. A major part has been Brooke Nuneviller, who leads the league in kills (140) and points (150), while also ranking third in digs (104). The Supernovas are guided by first-year head coach Luka Slabe, whose impressive résumé includes serving as an assistant coach for the U.S. Men's National Team in 2024 and the U.S. Women's National Team from 2018-21. Omaha features a star-studded roster, including 2025 Outside Hitter of the Year Brooke Nuneviller, Libero of the Year Morgan Hentz, and Setter of the Year Sydney Hilley.

