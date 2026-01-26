Valkyries Fast Start Fades as Dallas Comes Back to Reverse Sweep Orlando

Published on January 25, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Orlando Valkyries outside hitter Charitie Luper

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries, reigning 2025 Major League Volleyball champions, opened strong but ultimately fell in five sets to the Dallas Pulse, 26-24, 25-22, 15-25, 23-25, 9-15, at Addition Financial Arena on Sunday.

Orlando debuted a new look in the lineup, starting rookie first-round pick Bre Kelley for the first time this season, while also using both liberos throughout the match for the first time this year.

"It's early in the season, and we want to get different looks as much as possible," head coach Amy Pauly said. "We went with Bre tonight in the starting lineup to improve our blocking, and I think she did a really good job in the fourth set. We'll keep working to find different ways to win."

The Valkyries set the tone early, hitting .367 in the opening set and .371 in the second to take a commanding 2-0 lead into halftime. Charitie Luper led the first half with six kills on .384 efficiency, while Brittany Abercrombie added eight kills on .467, as Orlando's offense stayed in rhythm and controlled the tempo.

Dallas responded with urgency out of the break, upping the block intensity and defensive pressure to turn the match around. Kelsie Payne led the Pulse with three blocks and five kills on .455 efficiency, as Dallas held Orlando to .086 hitting in the third set.

In a high-energy fourth set, Orlando out-hit Dallas .286 to .250, but the Pulse won key points late and edged the Valkyries in kills 16-13 to take the set 25-23. Dallas carried that momentum into the fifth and closed out the comeback, 15-9.

"We need more urgency coming out of halftime," outside hitter Lindsey Vander Weide said postgame. "Going up two sets to zero, I felt we were a little anxious to win in three and felt that played a part in tonight. Once we get that changed and figured out, you'll start seeing a different outcome."

Notes:

Naya Shime had her best game of the season, hitting .400 with seven kills.

Brittany Abercrombie finished with 17 kills, hitting .300

In her first start, Bre Kelley finished with four kills, two blocks while hitting .300

Next Match: Orlando Valkyries (3-2) at Grand Rapids Rise (2-2) | Thursday, January 29, 7:00 p.m. ET | Van Andel Arena | MLV YouTube

