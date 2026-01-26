Dallas Pulse Upset Orlando Valkyries to Improve to 3-1

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Dallas PULSE, extended their winning streak (3-1) in a road victory against the Orlando Valkyries (3-2) during a five-set thriller, 3-2 (24-26, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23, 15-9), at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando on Sunday.

Dallas Pulse outside hitter Mimi Colyer led all scorers with 22 points, tallying 21 kills on 45 swings. Opposite hitter Kelsie Payne added 15 kills on 32 attempts and four blocks. Player of the Game went to Kaylee Cox, who provided a spark off the bench with 13 kills on 30 swings. Dallas finished with a season-high 73 kills and 13 blocks.

"The best part about today's game was the full team effort," said Dallas PULSE Head Coach Shannon Winzer. "Our serving subs, Geli Cyr and Isabel Martin, hit key serves in crucial moments, and we continue to show the depth of talent in this team with Malaya Jones getting two key points late in the fourth set and Kaylee Cox coming in the third to make an immediate impact offensively. Every game, we want to improve on the last, and so far, we are doing just that. We are also showing the character of this team and what we are building in Dallas. Never count us out."

For Orlando, opposite hitter Brittany Abercrombie recorded a double-double with 17 kills on 40 swings and 11 digs. Outside hitter Charitie Luper chipped in nine kills on 26 attempts.

Orlando struck first in the opening set and maintained the edge. Dallas clawed back to even the score at 24-24 behind six kills from Payne and five from Colyer. A successful block-touch challenge swung momentum back to the Valkyries, and late breakdowns in serve-receive allowed a kill from Abercrombie and an ace from Maddux to seal the 26-24 set. While Payne and Colyer powered the Pulse offense, Orlando spread production across six players with at least one kill.

The second set followed a similar script, with the teams deadlocked at 21-21 before Orlando closed on a 4-1 run to take a 2-0 lead.

Dallas flipped the match in set three. Cox came off the bench for the Pulse and immediately made an impact, posting five kills on nine swings without an error. An error by Orlando gave Dallas a 20-14 cushion, capped by a 3-0 solo run from Payne to make it 23-14. Another error returned the ball to Orlando, but a kill from middle blocker Tristin Savage gave the ball back to Dallas. Luper added one final kill for the Valkyries before Payne closed the frame with a kill, 25-16.

With Colyer serving in the fourth set, Dallas surged early behind a 4-0 run fueled by Cox, who finished the set with six kills. Pulse middle blocker Layne Van Buskirk hit .600 in the frame, and improved defensive play helped Dallas edge Orlando, 25-23, forcing a decisive fifth set.

Orlando grabbed an early lead in the final frame before Dallas evened the score at 6-6. The Pulse then erupted on a 9-3 run to secure the five-set upset over the reigning Major League Volleyball champions, 15-9.

Dallas Pulse will remain on the road for a matchup against the Columbus Fury on Thursday, January 29, with a 6:00 p.m. CT start at Nationwide Arena. Fans can watch live on YouTube.

Dallas returns home Thursday, February 5, to host the Omaha Supernovas at Comerica Center in Frisco at 7:00 PM CT.







